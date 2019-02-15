EU Saving Box EA

EU_Savings_Box (MT4 Expert Advisor)

This is 100% Algo Forex Trading Robot and is programmed for Long Term Investment with Low Risk. It uses no martingale, no grid, no scalping.

The strategy combines 3 reliable indicators and properly filtered price action strategies to determine safe market entry and exit levels. This strategy has over 70% winning rate within 18 year plus. It is recommended for those looking for EA that can be trusted for many years.

Moreover, you can adapt this EA to your preferred trading style, for instance scalping trading style, by optimizing the TP, SL, etc to your taste.


EU_Savings_Box has Trading Time Filter which makes it possible to limit trading to specified period of the day. This option can be optimized with your broker's time and data for better performance. 


MM can be increased or reduced appropriately. Higher value mean higher stake, higher profit. Lower MM is recommended for Bigger Investment.

This EA with its default setting is optimized and recommended for H1 Timeframe of EURUSD Pair and has been backtested with good performance and low drawdown for 8 years on real tick data.


PARAMETERS: 

1. UseFixedLot: By default, this is set to false, meaning you are using growing lots based on available capital and MM setting. If you prefer to use fixed lot size, set this to true.

2. FixedLotsize: Ignore this if you're not using fixed lot size. If using fixed lot, ensure the value you set here is commensurate with your available capital.

3. MM_Percent: Money Management - Default value MM 15 or below is recommended. Higher value means higher stake.

4. MM_Denominator: Default value is 1,000. Your Account Balance divided by MM_denominator multiply by MM_Percent determines your lot size per trade.

5. MinLot: This is used to set your preferred minimum lot size.

6. MaxLot: This is used to set your preferred maximum lot size.

7. Stop Loss: Pip value is used. EA will recognize your broker's digits automatically.

8. Take Profit: Pip value is used. EA will recognize your broker's digits automatically.

9. MaxSpread: Maximum Allowed Spread. Used for spread protection.

10. Indicator1 - Parameter1

11. Indicator2 - Parameter2

12. Indicator3 - Parameter3

13. Indicator4 - Parameter4

14. Indicator5 - Parameter5

15. AllowTradingFromHour: 0 to 23 can be used.

16. AllowTradingFromMinute: 0 to 59 can be used.

17. AllowTradingUntilHour: 0 to 23 can be used.

18. AllowTradingUntilMinute: 0 to 59 can be used.

19. Magic Number: Can be combination of digits from 0 to 9.

 

EA will recognize currency pair prefix, suffix, as well as broker's digits. Hence it can work well with any MT4 broker and can manage both small and large capital.

It is recommended to host your account and the EA on MQL5.com VPS, for better result.

See screenshots for EA testing results. To confirm the backtest result, ensure you have enough data history downloaded.


Note: MT5 version of this EA is now available in the market place here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35900


Recommended products
Rebate Hunter
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.92 (185)
Experts
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
Skylark EA
Manuel Mateo Soto
Experts
Discounted price.   The price will increase to $2999 starting 15th March 2026. Daily Live Signal: myfxbook[.]com/members/wanol0/skylark/11874656   Skylark EA is a rules-based, session-focused Expert Advisor built to trade with discipline and consistency on intraday markets. It is designed and optimized specifically for EUR/USD, where it has been tested and calibrated for liquidity and execution conditions. That said, it can also be used on other FX pairs if you wish to experiment, but EUR/USD
Metatron MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157841 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157842 Metatron EA — Trend Entry + Smart Grid Management  Metatron is a powerful MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built for traders who want a clean trend-based entry with a complete automated trade management system. It starts trades using a proven logic: EMA crossover confirmed by ADX strength, then manages positions with a flexible dynamic pip-step grid, enhanced by ATR-based Stop Lo
Satoshi Scalper
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 Satoshi Nakamoto – BTCUSD M5 Expert Advisor Satoshi Nakamoto is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for BTCUSD on the M5 timeframe. It combines RSI-based entries with ADX-powered exits, plus robust risk management layers. The goal: capture Bitcoin’s micro-moves while maintaining strict account protections. Key Features Symbol & Timeframe Specific: Optimized f
Signal Lock XAUUSD
Sebastien Bruno Attaud
Experts
Signal Lock XAUUSD Description : Discover Signal Lock XAUUSD, your automated trading partner, specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). Combining advanced algorithms and complex technical analysis, the development of this strategy has taken me a considerable amount of time, but today, I am pleased to finally present to you my gold (XAUUSD) trading strategy. Key Features : Strategy Based on Advanced Technical Indicators: Signal Lock XAUUSD uses a combination of technical indicators
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
News Robot MT4
Andrey Tatarinov
4.48 (42)
Experts
News Robot 4.0  During the release of economic news, the price can overcome tens of points only in the first minute after the release. It is very risky to trade manually during high volatility , as it is difficult to quickly respond to rapidly changing quotes and actual data of a news release. To trade on the news, you need to draw up a scenario in advance , set the maximum risk . Use a specialized professional robot to trade on news. News Robot implements your news trading strategy using both
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Equilibrium4cent
Ivan Sousa
5 (1)
Experts
Equili brium 4 cent Equilibrium4cent was designed to run on cent accounts. If you have at least 10, 000 $ you can run in to a standard account  I run this EA in cent account or micro. (840% in 3 years better that Bank :) just see the video ). Software designed on the basis of mass theory.  My favorite pairs to run it is EURCAD, EURAUD and EURGBP. You can run it on other pairs, like EURUSD, GBPUSD and etc... For Grid trading you need Money! The ideia is to make more Money that in the Bank. Risk
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Fibo Extrem
Sumini
Experts
Fibo Extrem is robot ea with indicator Fibonacci. Order open BUY = if iOpen[0] > Pivot Point(PP). Order open SELL = if iOpen[0] < Pivot Point(PP). Strategy from this EA : Can use hedging(true/false),can use martingale(set 1=off),Target profit perday,takeprofit 4 step,stoploss 3 step,and more strategy. Hedging=false; ==> true/false EA_indicators=FIBONACCI; Use_MaxSpread=true; MaxSpread=50; ==> Maximal Spread MaxLot=1; ==> Maximal lot Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockpr
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Midas Touch
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135726 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135727 Midas Touch – One Shot Precision for XAUUSD “Everything King Midas touched turned to gold.” Now it’s your turn to touch the market... and turn it into pure profit. Mythology Meets Market Mastery Midas Touch EA is a one shot expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, combining the legendary precision of ancient wisdom with modern algorithmic power.
PipFinite Trend Grid EA
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.67 (36)
Experts
The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Project65 Scalp
Ryan Ferdyansyah Kurniawan
4.2 (5)
Experts
New version Project65 Scalp using a unique and simple trigger strategy. Simple setting : Lot calculation in multiples of starting balance. Can adjust trigger value for each pair. terms of using EA: - Only need balance minimum 100$. - Recomanded pair EU, GU, AU, UJ, XAUUSD. - Using any type account or recommendation is a standard account with no commission and swap. Description EA: Strategy scalp base strategy only calculate price with compare indicator Accumulation/Distribution.
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Experts
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
Ultimate Simple
Narek Avetisyan
5 (1)
Experts
Ultimate Simple - полностью автоматизированная торговая система. Торговый робот работает на любых валютных парах и на любом таймфрейме. Работа робота основана на принципе дивергенции(против основного тренда). Объем входа в рынок и риски жестко контролируются на основе алгоритмов. Количество сделок ограничено уровнем свободной маржи в процентах, которое по умолчанию равно 1500% (во входных параметрах level = 1500.00). Объем входа в рынок зависит от количества свободных средств на счету, а если с
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
More from author
Wonder C19 MT4 Robot
Abraham Balogun
Experts
WonderC-19 Double Strategy MT4 Expert Advisor (For Safe Fund Management) ======================================================================== WonderC-19 Expert Advisor is a simple solution to the great trading problems of many years. It is fully 100% algo MT4 trading robot. The default settings is profitable on many trading pairs, especially those with spread below 5 pips. It will fit in greatly for other pairs too, if they properly optimised.  Why WonderC19 Expert Advisor 1. High profit
EU Savings Box EA
Abraham Balogun
Experts
EU_Savings_Box (MT5 Expert Advisor) This is 100% Algo Forex Trading Robot and is programmed for Long Term Investment with Low Risk. It uses no martingale, no grid, no scalping. The strategy combines 3 reliable and properly filtered indicators and price action to determine safe market entry and exit levels. This strategy has over 70% winning rate within 18 year plus. It is recommended for those looking for EA that can be trusted for many years. Moreover, you can adapt this EA to your preferred t
Profit Ladder Mt5 EA
Abraham Balogun
Experts
This is not an aggressive, high yielding EA but targets between 100% - 200% annually so as to keep drawdown as low as possible. However, to increase target, you may increase MM until you get desired result.  EA default setting is recommended for H1 timeframe of GBPUSD but can be optimized for other pairs and timeframes as well. PARAMETERS:  1. UseFixedLot: By default, this is set to false, meaning you are using growing lots based on available capital and MM setting. If you prefer to use fixed lo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review