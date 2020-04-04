BEAK Candle Binary To Swing Trader
- Indicators
- Imran Khan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Wish To Get In Drive With Main Trend?
Then BEAK Candle Is The Perfect Choice For You
⏩ How To Use This Candle Pattern? ⏪
Simple as you want!
=>here you may follow the BLUE CANDLE to get in any trade
=>Blue candle must come after previous candle BODY CLOSE
=>If blue candle cover and close with previous candle body upper side then place BUY TRADE 🔼
=>If blue candle cover and close with previous candle body lower side then place SELL TRADE 🔽
=>TP&SL you may set with your choice but recommended to use SL in last lower price + 5 pip with spread (if you are a scalper)
Scalper must use M5/M15 timeframe
=>For day trader use SL with last low price+15 pip with spread
Day trader must use H1/H4 timeframe
=>For swing trader use SL with last low price+ 50 pip with spread
Swing trader must use H4/D1/Weekly timeframe
=>Binary trader able to use this with Killer Arrow . Killer Arrow + BEAK Candle = BEAK Strategy ( Only For Binary Lover)
Binary trader use M5 timeframe & use expiry time 5-15 minute