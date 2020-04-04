BEAK Candle Binary To Swing Trader

🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

⏩ How To Use This Candle Pattern? ⏪ Simple as you want!

=>here you may follow the BLUE CANDLE to get in any trade

=>Blue candle must come after previous candle BODY CLOSE

=>If blue candle cover and close with previous candle body upper side then place BUY TRADE 🔼

=>If blue candle cover and close with previous candle body lower side then place SELL TRADE 🔽

=>TP&SL you may set with your choice but recommended to use SL in last lower price + 5 pip with spread (if you are a scalper)

Scalper must use M5/M15 timeframe

=>For day trader use SL with last low price+15 pip with spread

Day trader must use H1/H4 timeframe

=>For swing trader use SL with last low price+ 50 pip with spread

Swing trader must use H4/D1/Weekly timeframe

=>Binary trader able to use this with Killer Arrow . Killer Arrow + BEAK Candle = BEAK Strategy ( Only For Binary Lover)

Binary trader use M5 timeframe & use expiry time 5-15 minute











































