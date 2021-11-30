Mr Proper

Mr Proper is made for manual trading and is well suited for people who are engaged in scalping and not only.

The idea was to make trading as easy as possible

And in this adviser, I think that I did not do badly.

There are 2 types of levels in the assistant at once. These are Zones and important levels from which the price often reacts.

What is in it? 

You can turn zones and levels on or off.

Trailing is not as usual, trailing goes through bars.

There is a breakeven.

Stop loss and Take profit are virtual.

This assistant also works in the tester, which helps a lot with training or working out any strategy.

You can use your strategy and practice it in the tester.

The Line buy and Linesell buttons are made to make it convenient to place limit orders.

First, a line appears that we can move to where we need, then place a pending order.
