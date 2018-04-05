Very simple White expert, minimum parameters. The principle of operation is to follow the market. Open an order as often as possible with a given step in increments. Thus, the position is constantly changing in the wake of the market. Extremely reliable strategy, the leader of all created by the author of strategies. It gives very good results when used in a multi-currency mode. Profit for one pair is not big but good forecasting is very clearly seen. Accordingly, in such conditions, when using a portfolio of currency pairs, it is possible to achieve good returns. The main task is to optimize the bot so as to always be in trend with the market. Why it is necessary to carry out optimization as often as possible. The market is changing - the parameters are changing. The bot simply can not merge, so dynamically closes the position in parts. For normal operation, the bot has enough deposit of $ 1000. The author does not promise profits, each is responsible for his own trade.

Works on netting account types. It works on any timeframe.

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