OrderBlock EA

🔹 Description

Order Block EA is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 based on institutional Order Block (OB) logic.

The Expert Advisor analyzes price structure, detects Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks, and opens trades when a confirmed impulse is formed.

The strategy is fully rule-based and does not rely on martingale, grids, or averaging techniques.

All trading decisions are made strictly according to price behavior.

🔹 Key Features

✅ Automatic detection of Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks

✅ Trade entry based on confirmed OB signals

✅ Works on any timeframe (user-selectable)

✅ One position per symbol for better risk control

✅ Optional Stop Loss and Take Profit

✅ Built-in Trailing Stop

✅ No martingale, no grid, no averaging

✅ Market-safe architecture, compliant with MQL5 Market rules

✅ Works with small deposits and different brokers