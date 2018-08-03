REXpro POWERarrow

This indicator for MT4 is the pro version of the REX family.

Perfect for beginners and intermediates.

REXpro is 100% non repaint and can be used on every timeframe.

The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns. It is an independent strategy that is not based on any custom strategy online.

As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like CCI or Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being used with different parameters.

An integrated trend reversal function allows it to combine the arrow with the trend indicator. It is also possible to combine it with ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator

The main goal was to keep it as simple as possible!


Important

  • period - the number of bars you can backtest the strategy is only limited to your data history
  • TF - the higher the timeframe, less actions you will get but the pips will be much higher. It is recommend to use it on M1 first to get used to this strategy.
  • You can use REX on the following TFs:
    • M1
    • M5
    • M15
    • M30
    • H1
    • H4
    • D1
  • Assets - We recommend to use the indicator on the majors. Be careful trading low volume assets.
  • Trading hours - Avoid news and market closure / opening.

The trend ( and REX ) is your friend.


These are the rules to enter a trade

CALL:

  • Check the trend. Only trade with the trend
  • Take care of SUPP/RES zones and trendlines
  • Take a trade on the next candle once the arrow appears ( BO M1: 5-15 min CALL option )

PUT:

  • Check the trend. Only trade with the trend
  • Take care of SUPP/RES zones and trendlines
  • Take a trade on the next candle once the arrow appears ( BO M1: 5-15 min PUT option )

Take a look at the trading examples and follow the simple rules. That's it!

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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This indicator is based on the ADX indicator and indicates the trend very easily. You can customize the indicator to your needs: ADXPeriod ADXSignal_Level BarWidth CandleWith HeikenAshi The    Adx color candles  indicator is fully FREE and compatible with the other part of the system; the Acc arrow >>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33770 ENJOY and check out my other indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32111
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This classic "old school" MAGIC MACD indicator gives you the cross of the parameters you set. Standart setting is (12,26,9) . The arrows give you a possible change of trend. Be careful and do not use this indicator as a single signal source. FREE version  Please feel free to check out our other REX indicator series. We do have other free indicators.     "OLD BUT GOLD"
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The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
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Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
Acc arrow
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This indicator is based on the ADX indicator and gives you safe entry points. You can customize the indicator to your needs: RISK SSP COUNTBARS The only condition that has to be met when entering a trade is, that the arrow faces in the same direction as the Adx color candles. Download the FREE DEMO and test it! The   Acc arrow  indicator is compatible with the other part of the system; the fully FREE  Adx color candles   >>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33768 ENJOY and check ou
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chris7478 2018.08.07 09:18 
 

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