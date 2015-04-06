Triple Trailer

  • Experts
  • Alexander Yaskevich
    Alexander Yaskevich

    Alexander Yaskevich

    • Applied Mathematics and Computer Science Student at  MIPT
    • Russia
    • 272
    I am a student of the best university in Russia - Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
    My occupation is Applied Mathematics and Computer Science
    I have been trading Forex since 2012, started writing bots in 2016
    Looking forward to meeting new friends, colleagues and customers
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

We highly recommend you running this expert at EURUSD H4.

This expert has the name Triple Trailer because it employs Trailing Stop and is based on 3 following elements:

  1. Slow Moving Average
  2. Fast Moving Average
  3. Money Flow Index Indicator

Main Information

MA intersection is mostly a criteria for closing positions, while MFI is used to open ones.

The signal for buying is received when fast MA intersects slow MA from the bottom AND MFI is in its oversold area (< 20)

Respectively, the signal for selling is received when fast MA intersects slow MA from the top AND MFI is in its overbought area (> 80)

The Trailing Stop is used to maintain at runtime a stable and profitable Profit/Loss ratio

The Trailing Stop can be moved only to decrease possible loss. The offset is to be decided by the user.

Stop Loss is counted out from the minimum (maximum) of the preceding bar and current Bid (Ask)! Take Profit is counted from the opening price, as usual.

You cannot have more than one position open at a time

Input Parameters

  1. Fast Period of MA
  2. Slow Period of MA
  3. Lot
  4. Stop Loss - Initial SL. Counted out from the min(max) of the low of the previous bar and current price
  5. Take Profit
  6. MFI Period
  7. Trailing Level - the offset(in pips) for the Stop Loss to be shifted by when prices go in the right direction
  8. Magic Number - the identifier of a particular expert in a terminal. By default it is 3. If you want to run several experts in one terminal, make sure they have unique magic numbers.

Timeframes and currencies

We highly recommend you running this expert at EURUSD H4.

Being careful, you can also try using the expert with other currency pairs and/or timeframes, after performing backtesting.

Notes:

Default Take Profit and Stop Loss parameters are supposed to work with four-digit quotes (i.e. 1.1520). If you are trading at the account with five-digit quotes, you should multiple the parameters by 10.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the author directly.

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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Linear Regression Trader
Alexander Yaskevich
Experts
We highly recommend you running this expert at EURUSD H1. Linear Regression Trader employs the mathematical model of linear regression for smoothing price movements and trend recognition. Best results can be achieved when trading at the change of the trend or when the prices form a triangle, rectangle or similar patterns. Uses libraries for executing operations with matrices, already included into EX4 file. The principles of work: Define the tangent coefficient of the line for the Large period
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