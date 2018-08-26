Supports and Resistances

5

Supports & Resistances is an indicator that draws and reads automatically support and resistance levels like trendlines and fibonacci retracements to identify the most likely areas where the market will bounce. It mainly generates several horizontal and diagonal lines based on past highs and lows.

The strenght: Reading on the code the supports and resistances areas permits to use the indicator in the Expert Advisor.

The risk: Too many drawn lines on chart could confuse the manual trader but it is possible to choose what lines to draw and what not..

The performance: The multiple types of supports and resistances, calculated on the current timeframe on higher ones, let traders know with high probabilities which are the best price support and resistances areas.

If you want more information, pls visit: BacktestMarket








Reviews 1
Molfie
622
Molfie 2019.06.27 16:02 
 

By far the best product I’ve ever used.

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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
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Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Ross Hook Indicator
Andrea Ferrari
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Ross Hook is a price pattern indicator that help traders to forecast market inversions. The activation of the pattern could identify turning points by finding the breakout SR levels or technical analysis figures like triangles, rectangles or head and shoulder. The Indicator runs in  all Brokers  using  Metatrader 4  platform and can be used in an Expert Advisor or as a support of manual trading. This indicator is composed by the OnChart and OnWindow parts: OnChart : Draws the points 1, 2 and 3 t
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Molfie
622
Molfie 2019.06.27 16:02 
 

By far the best product I’ve ever used.

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