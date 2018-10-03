Easiest Trader is an user friendly and very easy to use algorithmic system. Open the first Order according to your own strategy using the buttons that are available on the left corner of the Chart and continue your personal life instead of continuously monitoring the markets. Easiest Trades will assume to set Take Profit, open more Orders using Grid system if needed, protect the percentage of Balance you have set according to settings doing all the work for you without you.

Just eight settings away before trading became as easy as it should be.

Lot 0.01 per Balance : If you keep default value (1000), then per 1000€/$/(...) it will use 0.01 Lot size, per 2000€/$/(...) it will use 0.02 Lot size, etc. If your Balance is smaller than the value, then 0.01 Lot size will be used.

: If you keep default value (1000), then per 1000€/$/(...) it will use 0.01 Lot size, per 2000€/$/(...) it will use 0.02 Lot size, etc. If your Balance is smaller than the value, then 0.01 Lot size will be used. Lot Multiplier : Multiplier for the second and subsequent Orders.

: Multiplier for the second and subsequent Orders. Entry Distance (Points / 0=Auto) : Minimum distance between Orders at Points. If you set value to zero (0), Entry Distance will be calculated automatically, according to ATR prices of all available timeframes of the Symbol.

: Minimum distance between Orders at Points. If you set value to zero (0), Entry Distance will be calculated automatically, according to ATR prices of all available timeframes of the Symbol. Exit Distance (Points / 0=Auto) : Take Profit Limit from breakeven price at Points. If you set value to zero (0), Exit Distance will be calculated automatically, according to ATR prices of all available timeframes of the Symbol.

: Take Profit Limit from breakeven price at Points. If you set value to zero (0), Exit Distance will be calculated automatically, according to ATR prices of all available timeframes of the Symbol. Safe Close : Minimize risk by setting up Take Profit Limit very close to breakeven price. Disable or Enable this function from a specific number of opened Orders and above.

: Minimize risk by setting up Take Profit Limit very close to breakeven price. Disable or Enable this function from a specific number of opened Orders and above. Use Stop Out : Enables (ON) / Disables (OFF) Stop Out function.

: Enables (ON) / Disables (OFF) Stop Out function. Stop Out (%) : When Drawdown reaches the specified percentage of Balance, "Close All" button will be triggered and all opened Orders of the Symbol will close instantly.

: When Drawdown reaches the specified percentage of Balance, "Close All" button will be triggered and all opened Orders of the Symbol will close instantly. MagicNumber : Magic Number to identify its Orders or let it control your manual Orders by setting it equal to zero (0).

Commissions and Swaps (if exist) are detected and calculated within the final Take Profit Limits.

At the following screenshots and video, i show details about graphical objects of Easiest Trader (informations, buttons, arrows, lines) and how you can test it offline using Strategy Tester on Visual Mode.



