Easiest Trader

Easiest Trader is an user friendly and very easy to use algorithmic system. Open the first Order according to your own strategy using the buttons that are available on the left corner of the Chart and continue your personal life instead of continuously monitoring the markets. Easiest Trades will assume to set Take Profit, open more Orders using Grid system if needed, protect the percentage of Balance you have set according to settings doing all the work for you without you.

Just eight settings away before trading became as easy as it should be.

  • Lot 0.01 per Balance : If you keep default value (1000), then per 1000€/$/(...) it will use 0.01 Lot size, per 2000€/$/(...) it will use 0.02 Lot size, etc. If your Balance is smaller than the value, then 0.01 Lot size will be used.
  • Lot Multiplier : Multiplier for the second and subsequent Orders.
  • Entry Distance (Points / 0=Auto) : Minimum distance between Orders at Points. If you set value to zero (0), Entry Distance will be calculated automatically, according to ATR prices of all available timeframes of the Symbol.
  • Exit Distance (Points / 0=Auto) : Take Profit Limit from breakeven price at Points. If you set value to zero (0), Exit Distance will be calculated automatically, according to ATR prices of all available timeframes of the Symbol.
  • Safe Close : Minimize risk by setting up Take Profit Limit very close to breakeven price. Disable or Enable this function from a specific number of opened Orders and above.
  • Use Stop Out : Enables (ON) / Disables (OFF) Stop Out function.
  • Stop Out (%) : When Drawdown reaches the specified percentage of Balance, "Close All" button will be triggered and all opened Orders of the Symbol will close instantly.
  • MagicNumber : Magic Number to identify its Orders or let it control your manual Orders by setting it equal to zero (0).

Commissions and Swaps (if exist) are detected and calculated within the final Take Profit Limits.

At the following screenshots and video, i show details about graphical objects of Easiest Trader (informations, buttons, arrows, lines) and how you can test it offline using Strategy Tester on Visual Mode.


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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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