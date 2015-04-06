Cobra FX

The updated adviser Cobra, trading in a unique strategy, which has been rewritten for almost 10 years under the modern requirements for market conditions, has changed the way of trading from limit orders to market ones, while maintaining the principles of the classical strategy.

The strategy is based on the calculation of the price deviation and the return to the average with several parameters taken into account. In trade, entry is used by orders in the market with a strong deviation of the price from a given value. Advisor increases the lot evenly, without overloading the deposit.

  • In trade uses only market orders.
  • Works with any broker. It has been tested on almost all currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURGBP).
  • Do not be afraid of slippage and communication breaks. Pick up your orders after the connection is restored.
  • It can work simultaneously on several pairs in parallel with other advisors.
  • Recommended timeframes: M5, M15.

You can see the work of the advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/icoolman


Input parameters

  • Step_ord - the step between the orders.
  • Step_MA - offset from the moving average.
  • Period_MA is the period of the moving average.
  • Greed - the coefficient of increase in the profit take.
  • Lots - lot, if it costs 0, then Risk works.
  • Risk - calculation of the lot as a percentage of the deposit.
  • Mod_test - activation of the trigger function only at opening prices. Use in testing and optimization.
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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