The updated adviser Cobra, trading in a unique strategy, which has been rewritten for almost 10 years under the modern requirements for market conditions, has changed the way of trading from limit orders to market ones, while maintaining the principles of the classical strategy.

The strategy is based on the calculation of the price deviation and the return to the average with several parameters taken into account. In trade, entry is used by orders in the market with a strong deviation of the price from a given value. Advisor increases the lot evenly, without overloading the deposit.

In trade uses only market orders.

Works with any broker. It has been tested on almost all currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURGBP).

Do not be afraid of slippage and communication breaks. Pick up your orders after the connection is restored.

It can work simultaneously on several pairs in parallel with other advisors.

Recommended timeframes: M5, M15.

You can see the work of the advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/icoolman





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