Smart order management during an account drawdown and competent exit from difficult situations and full control of positions - all this is Jupiter FX.

The Expert Advisor is based on the original strategy, which allows you to efficiently take advantage of the price fluctuations. The EA buys low and sells high. If the price starts moving against the order, the EA tries to gradually close the losing orders.

The EA does not use martingale, it gradually opens more orders with a fixed lot. If the position moves against the order, the robot tries to close the losing position by a group of profitable positions opened before.

The work of the EA can be evaluated here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/icoolman

After optimization, the EA is able to overcome any crisis period in history of any currency period, both for 5 years and for 25 years.

The strategy has been designed to work in the flat. This means that it is suitable for pairs that are highly correlated.





Recommended

EURGBP, AUDCAD, EURCHF

M15

Deposit starting from $1000

VPS 24/7





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