Jupiter FX

5

Smart order management during an account drawdown and competent exit from difficult situations and full control of positions - all this is Jupiter FX.

The Expert Advisor is based on the original strategy, which allows you to efficiently take advantage of the price fluctuations. The EA buys low and sells high. If the price starts moving against the order, the EA tries to gradually close the losing orders.

The EA does not use martingale, it gradually opens more orders with a fixed lot. If the position moves against the order, the robot tries to close the losing position by a group of profitable positions opened before.

The work of the EA can be evaluated here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/icoolman

After optimization, the EA is able to overcome any crisis period in history of any currency period, both for 5 years and for 25 years.

The strategy has been designed to work in the flat. This means that it is suitable for pairs that are highly correlated.


Recommended

  • EURGBP, AUDCAD, EURCHF
  • M15
  • Deposit starting from $1000
  • VPS 24/7


Parameters

  • CalcPeriod - operation interval.
  • Period_MA - period of Moving Average.
  • StepPoint - the minimum step between orders.
  • Lots - if specified, the lot is fixed.
  • Risk - if the lot is 0, it is calculated as a percentage of the deposit.
  • MagicNum - magic number.
  • Num_ord - the maximum number of orders to be opened every time the EA is triggered.
  • MA_Step - step of Moving Average.
  • Mult_prof - multiplier for take profit.
Reviews 11
Matsuura Garcia Mack Willy
447
Matsuura Garcia Mack Willy 2018.06.10 08:24 
 

It is a good EA indeed, with great cost and benefit.

As far as I can see, the smooth running of Jupiter FX depends a lot on the quality of the optimization setup, and this should fit with the parameters of your broker, done that, just avoid excessive greed so this EA will not disappoint you.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Rocket FX
Anton Kilin
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Easy to handle and use. Only the basic functions and nothing excessive. Due to simplicity of th algorithm integrated in the EA, it is suitable for virtually all Forex brokers. It can even be used on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether and the like. It has also been tested on metals, stocks and many other instruments. What is the algorithm inside the EA? First of all, it is a trader's find that allows using a unique the unique inefficiency of the market, which occurs only once in a while but
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An original trading robot for Forex trading. It opens deals in two directions at the same time. When the first order is closed, the EA tries to bring the second one into profit and to close it. If the market price moves against the order, then the EA places a group of orders against the price movement and opens an additional order in proportion to the price movement with a certain coefficient. Orders are closed when the entire grid of orders reaches a total profit. It is recommended to trade cur
Cobra FX
Anton Kilin
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The updated adviser Cobra , trading in a unique strategy, which has been rewritten for almost 10 years under the modern requirements for market conditions, has changed the way of trading from limit orders to market ones, while maintaining the principles of the classical strategy. The strategy is based on the calculation of the price deviation and the return to the average with several parameters taken into account. In trade, entry is used by orders in the market with a strong deviation of the pr
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espro
301
espro 2019.10.12 14:09 
 

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Matsuura Garcia Mack Willy
447
Matsuura Garcia Mack Willy 2018.06.10 08:24 
 

It is a good EA indeed, with great cost and benefit.

As far as I can see, the smooth running of Jupiter FX depends a lot on the quality of the optimization setup, and this should fit with the parameters of your broker, done that, just avoid excessive greed so this EA will not disappoint you.

Andrea Porubska
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jey son
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