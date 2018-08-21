Introducing the revolutionary 3 Peaks indicator on MQL5 – your ultimate trend-spotting companion! As an experienced trader and dedicated seller, I am thrilled to offer you a powerful tool that brings unprecedented accuracy and reliability to your trading endeavors.

The 3 Peaks indicator boasts an impressive capability: it identifies and alerts you on-screen whenever three consecutive peaks are detected. No matter the representation chart, time-frame, or currency pair/commodity you're trading, this indicator remains highly effective.

So, what exactly constitutes a peak? A peak is characterized by an inverted V-shaped price line, consisting of three bars. To qualify as a peak, the opening/closing price of the first bar must be lower than that of the second and third bars, while the closing/opening price of the third bar must be lower than that of the second bar.

[Include relevant screenshot or graph showcasing the three bars forming a peak]

Why should you rely on the 3 Peaks indicator? Extensive research has shown that the market consistently continues its bull trend following the occurrence of three consecutive peaks. With our indicator, you gain precise predictive capabilities in identifying upcoming bull markets.

To facilitate easy identification, the 3 Peaks indicator offers a distinct color scheme for each peak: the first peak appears in pink, the second in yellow, and the third triggers a red alert on your screen, signaling an anticipated trend.

[Include screenshot demonstrating the color-coded peaks in sequence]

Our analysis is founded on the fundamental principle that events drive the market. By recognizing certain event-driven price patterns, we can anticipate peak movements. Once three peaks align consecutively, we infer that an event is unfolding, heralding an anticipated trend.

At our core, our mission is to develop indicators and expert advisers that accurately reflect the market's precise price patterns. We are committed to providing you with cutting-edge tools that transcend chart representations, time-frames, and currency pairs/commodities.

Join us on this exciting journey as we equip you with the power to decipher market trends like never before. Don't miss out on the opportunity to leverage the 3 Peaks indicator and gain a competitive edge in your trading ventures.

Take the leap now and experience the profound impact this indicator will have on your trading success. Your triumph is our ultimate goal, and we are dedicated to helping you achieve it.



