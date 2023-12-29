Riskimeter Premium
- Utilities
-
Mpendulo ChilizaYoung developer from South Africa.
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 8 June 2024
- Activations: 5
Risk-o-meter is a Risk calculator Panel designed to help people who are new to trading, better understand how much they are risking for potential profit or loss. And also place future orders.
Premium Fetaure:
1. Set pending order
2. Set Profit in Cash (RR)
Inputs:
1. Enter your Risk in % or currency
2. Enter your Return Ratio
3. Enter your Lot Size
Results:
1. SL line
2. TP Line
Features:
1. By moving the SL line, lot size will adjust to keep Risk fixed.
2. By moving the TP line, Risk Ration will adjust to keep Risk fixed.