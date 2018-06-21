MT4 to Tlgrm

4.67

Do not use Windows 7 with this EA

MT4toTLGRM EA only sends text messages from Metatrader4 to a Telegram group or channel of your choice. From version 4.23 it sends messages to Discord, Twitter and Facebook. The messages are customizable to show information about any trading activity in the account. Also it shows a daily PnL report. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously in the same MT4 terminal for sending messages to different Telegram group/channel but ensure that each one has a different number in [B16] setting.      >>>> download the FREE DEMO

From version 4.23 the EA can send messages to Discord, Twitter as well as Telegram

--- This is the best tool for trading signal providers ---

Following are the features of MT4toTLGRM EA sending messages to a group/channel in Telegram:

  • Trading activity: open, modify, close of trades and pending orders.
  • Multi-language messages. Currently supported: English, Spanish and Russian. More can be added under request. 
  • This EA does not need active AutoTrading button. Safety first!
  • This EA does not need external DLL or software. Safety first!
  • You can customise the messages to show/hide trade lots, SL/TP, ticket, MagicNumber.
  • You can add custom text to each message. Ideal for own group/channel adds.
  • Shows summary report of daily profitable trades in money, pips or both. Send this report using the on-chart button or automatically by setting fixed hours
  • Shows week or month reports by using on-chart buttons
  • Filter trades by MagicNumber and Symbol
  • From one MT4 terminal you can send messages to several groups/channels. Come to my Telegram group so I can explain you how to achieve this.
  • Send chart captures. Additional indicator named Satellite is required. Download it for free. This is an indicator template you can use for your own indicators or EAs. MQL programming required.

Do not download the demo version of this EA because it does not work in MT4 tester, download the FREE DEMO

For testing this EA please download the free DEMO version which sends messages to a preset Telegram channel with most features like the full version.

MT4toTLGRM comes pre-configured for sending messages to my test channel https://t.me/mt42tlgram for your testing convenience.

I have tested this EA with forex symbols but it should work fine with any MT4 symbol (e.g. indexes, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies)


Installation and Configuration

Run MT4toTLGRM EA from one chart only.

Before running MT4toTLGRM EA you must create your own Telegram bot that will be the sender of the messages created by this EA. For configuring this EA you can watch the below video and follow these steps:

  1. In Telegram, search for "botfather" or send a message to @BotFather
  2. Type /newbot and follow instructions to give a it name and an username
  3. Copy the API token
  4. If you don't have it already, create the channel or group
  5. Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save
  6. Send any message to the channel/group like "hello world"
  7. Open the following URL in a browser: https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt;token>/getUpdates (dont forget adding your bot token to the URL)
  8. Search for the string "chat":{"id": to find a large negative number. This is your group or channel ID
  9. Copy the chat ID
  10. Test the bot with this URL in a browser (add the token and chatID first): https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt;token>/sendMessage?chat_id=<ChatID>&text=I%20m%20the%20bot
  11. In MT4, add the following URI for webrequest to "Options > Expert Advisors" https://api.telegram.org
  12. Enter the token and chat ID into the Telegram settings. Then run the EA from a MT4 chart.

Recommended running this EA from a VPS to ensure non-stop execution.


Reviews 22
Vlad
31
Vlad 2026.02.08 17:57 
 

Норм приложение

Yandi
69
Yandi 2025.03.07 09:09 
 

the ea sometimes turn off automatically on friday, how to disable this?

Ruengrit Loondecha
3831
Ruengrit Loondecha 2024.07.11 07:17 
 

Simply The BEST and FREE, Full load of features. Thank DevMan

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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
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4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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MT5toTLGRM
Fernando Morales
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Do not use Windows 7 with this EA MT5toTLGRM EA only sends text messages to a Telegram group or channel of your choice. The messages are customizable to show information about any trading activity in the account. Also it shows a daily PnL report. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously in the same MT5 terminal for sending messages to different Telegram group/channel but ensure that each one has a different number in [B13] setting. Following are the features of MT5toTLGRM EA send
FREE
MT4 to Tlgram lite
Fernando Morales
5 (1)
Utilities
This demo EA only sends text messages to a predefined Telegram channel ( there is no need to confiure telegram ). The messages can be customized to show information about the trading activity. Also it shows the daily account PnL. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously from the same MT4 terminal but ensure that each one has different EA ID number (setting B16) I have tested this EA with forex symbols but it should work fine with any MT4 symbol (e.g. indexes, commodities, stocks,
FREE
MT5toTLGRM Lite
Fernando Morales
Utilities
This demo EA only sends text messages to a predefined Telegram channel ( there is no need to configure telegram ). The messages can be customized to show information about the trading activity. Also it shows the daily account PnL. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously from the same MT5 terminal but ensure that each one has different EA ID number (setting B16). I have tested this EA with forex symbols but it should work fine with any MT5 symbol (e.g. indexes, commodities, stoc
FREE
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Vlad
31
Vlad 2026.02.08 17:57 
 

Норм приложение

Yandi
69
Yandi 2025.03.07 09:09 
 

the ea sometimes turn off automatically on friday, how to disable this?

David Demurchian
56
David Demurchian 2025.03.03 22:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ruengrit Loondecha
3831
Ruengrit Loondecha 2024.07.11 07:17 
 

Simply The BEST and FREE, Full load of features. Thank DevMan

Wan Mohammad Shazly Bin Wan Zulkifli
633
Wan Mohammad Shazly Bin Wan Zulkifli 2024.06.29 12:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

David Perk
8260
David Perk 2022.09.11 13:35 
 

Although the application is great for telegram. But it doesn't work well with Discord doesn't work properly. The author is not working on it and not even answering about this issue in his telegram group.

Johan Julien Aubry
919
Johan Julien Aubry 2021.06.06 09:57 
 

Works correctly. Please don't write directly to me about my review, I'll not answer.

Danilo Cappelletti
245
Danilo Cappelletti 2021.01.28 13:35 
 

Great tool and the support from the developer Is fantastic !!

truebasantana
30
truebasantana 2020.07.15 14:46 
 

Very nice and friendly product!

Pedro Medeiros
24
Pedro Medeiros 2020.06.10 17:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Лятиф Бахышов
188
Лятиф Бахышов 2020.01.14 22:06 
 

AMAZING WORK! Thank you for best product!

LBGC200
305
LBGC200 2019.09.10 02:23 
 

just bought this - the telegram stuff works great - top notch -- twitter not as good - but this morning he announced an update for that - what more can you ask than that - listen to customers - make something that is really useful .. if your looking for something like this - just buy it .. a 10/10 for me

Aleksey Tishchenko
183
Aleksey Tishchenko 2019.09.05 17:19 
 

Не подключается,пишет ошибку. {"ok":false,"error_code":400,"description":"Bad Request: chat_id is empty"}

Inemesit Akpan
172
Inemesit Akpan 2019.07.22 08:25 
 

This is the best so far in the market with regular update to meet up with the customer requirement, the author is a man that have his customers at heart, listen to them, accept suggestion. He supports his clients 100%.

Weldone

Signature trader
354
Ivan Othieno 2019.06.07 16:02 
 

This is the best software that have purchased on the Internet so far.It changed my life. Even if it was

costing $10,000 i would have still purchased it! Any signal provider should have it. Best customer care support. The EA is too under valued for sure. THANK U FERNANDO

Albert Gazizyanov
241
Albert Gazizyanov 2019.05.22 07:50 
 

Отличный продукт! Разработчик постоянно на связи в своем телеграмм канале, мгновенная поддержка. Постоянно идет улучшение продукта по пожеланиям клиентов. Спасибо! Рекомендую!

Alessandro Rosati
1380
Alessandro Rosati 2019.03.27 10:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Javier Orlando Gomez Martinez
361
Javier Orlando Gomez Martinez 2019.02.28 11:05 
 

Excelente soporte técnico.

La herramienta cumple las expectativas.

Domingo Sanchez
400
Domingo Sanchez 2018.11.19 23:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Carlos Thomas
153
Carlos Thomas 2018.11.12 05:28 
 

Best thing on the market for pushing updates to Telegram. The latest update makes it even better!

12
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