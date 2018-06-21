MT4 to Tlgram lite

This demo EA only sends text messages to a predefined Telegram channel ( there is no need to confiure telegram ). The messages can be customized to show information about the trading activity. Also it shows the daily account PnL. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously from the same MT4 terminal but ensure that each one has different EA ID number (setting B16)

I have tested this EA with forex symbols but it should work fine with any MT4 symbol (e.g. indexes, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies)

This is a demo version. Click to get the full version of this EA

For your safety, this EA does not need DLL imports or live traing enabled. It can work using investor password. Recomended running this EA from a VPS to ensure non-stop execution. The MT4 to Telegram Messenger comes pre-configured to send messages to the channel https://t.me/mt42tlgram for your testing convenience.



