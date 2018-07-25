Risk Controler

Risk controller is a tool allowing you to automatically control orders, losses and emotionally motivated actions.


Main advantages

  1. Limitation of the total account loss. When the MinimalDepo value is reached, any trade will be closed.
  2. Limitation of losses per day.
  3. Limitation of losses in each trade.
  4. If a trade is accidentally opened with a large volume, the excessive volume is closed.
  5. Set the maximum number of trades opened at a time.
  6. Set the number of consecutive unprofitable trades.
  7. Set the maximum allowable number of trades per day.
  8. Send notifications to Email or MetaQuotesID.


Priority of parameters - from top to bottom

  • MinimalDepo – in the account currency. If the balance falls below this value, trading is blocked completely until the balance or this parameter changes.
  • RiskOnDay – in the account currency. Calculated relative to the account balance at 00:00 (broker time).
  • RiskPerOrder - in the account currency. Risk per trade.
  • MaxLot – volume. When a trade is opened with a larger volume, partial closing occurs.
  • MaxOpenTrades – the maximum number of trades opened at a time.
  • MaxOpenedTradeOn1Sym – the maximum number of trades opened on one instrument at a time.
  • OnlyOpenedOrders – if true, only opened trades are considered and pending orders are ignored.
  • MaxLoseTradeInARow – the number of consecutive unprofitable trades per day.
  • MaxLoseTrades – the number of unprofitable trades per day.
  • MaxTrades - the maximum number of trades per day.
  • Slippage – slippage when closing a trade by market.
  • TypeAlert - type of notifications.

When closing a trade, Risk Controller logs the reason for closing and the ticket. The main parameter is specified as the reason for closing. For example: "Current balance is lower than Minimal Depo. Reason - MinimalDepo."

Please note: if several conditions are fulfilled simultaneously, the closing and notification will be performed according to the parameter with the highest priority.

A parameter check can be disabled by setting a zero value.

If the settings are incorrect, all trades are closed, both current and new ones.

Example of the robot operation: Balance = $952, MinimalDepo = $950 and RiskOnDay = $5. After a loss of $2, the balance will be equal to $950. Despite the face that RiskOnDay of $5 has not been reached yet, MinimalDepo has a higher priority. Open orders will be closed, pending orders will be deleted, new orders will be closed due to the reached MinimalDepo.

Risk Controller can work 24/7 If this important for you, rent VPS-server!

Try for free on CADCHF

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Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
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Georgii Garanin
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This is a fully functional evaluation version for working on "CADCHF". Full version - Risk Controller If there are active deals on the account when the robot is launched, then all of them except CADCHF will be closed! Risk controller is a tool allowing you to automatically control orders, losses and emotionally motivated actions. Main advantages Limitation of the total account loss. When the MinimalDepo value is reached, any trade will be closed. Limitation of losses per day. Limitation of los
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