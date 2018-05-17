Sly Fox ParaS EMA Trend Rider

Arrow indicator utilizing variable Parabolic SAR and EMA for trending markets. Will show trend being established and trend continuation, allowing you to ride long trends or scalp.

Designed for:

  • Scalping
  • Intraday trading
  • Long-term trading

Effective for:

  • Currency Pairs
  • Indices
  • Oil
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Crypto

Recommended timeframes:

  • H1
  • H4
  • Daily
  • Weekly
  • Monthly

For shorter timeframes, please adjust fully customizable settings. Test to find the optimum settings to suit your trading style.

Function

Arrow is generated when Parabolic SAR is activated and confirmed following 12 EMA and 5 EMA cross, but only when price closes either below (short) or above (long) 200 EMA and 50 EMA in the trend direction.


Parameters

Variables

  • Use Send Mail - True/False
  • Use Alert - True/False
  • Use Push Notify - True/False
  • Use PSAR for Alert - True/False

Indicator 1 = Moving Average 1

  • Period_1 = 200
  • Shift_1 = 0
  • Ma_Method_1 = Exponential
  • Apply_to_1 = Close Price

Indicator 2 = Moving Average 2

  • Period_2 = 50
  • Shift_2 = 0
  • Ma_Method_2 = Exponential
  • Apply_to_2 = Close Price

Indicator 3 = Moving Average 3

  • Period_3 = 12
  • Shift_3 = 0
  • Ma_Method_3 = Exponential
  • Apply_to_3 = Close Price

Indicator 4 = Moving Average 4

  • Period_4 = 5
  • Shift_4 = 0
  • Ma_Method_4 = Exponential
  • Apply_to_4 = Close Price

Indicator 5 = Parabolic SAR Settings

  • Step = 0.02
  • Maximum = 0.2

All settings are fully variable.

For tighter signals and shorter-term trading, Parabolic SAR can be set to 0.01/0.1. Changing EMA and Parabolic SAR settings will allow a lot of flexibility to suit all trading styles.

Please test to find the style that suits you. This is not a 'magic arrow' - they don't exist. Moreover, this is a simple tool designed to help traders find strong entry points.

Always trade safe.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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