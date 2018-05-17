Sly Fox ParaS EMA Trend Rider
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Arrow indicator utilizing variable Parabolic SAR and EMA for trending markets. Will show trend being established and trend continuation, allowing you to ride long trends or scalp.
Designed for:
- Scalping
- Intraday trading
- Long-term trading
Effective for:
- Currency Pairs
- Indices
- Oil
- Silver
- Gold
- Crypto
Recommended timeframes:
- H1
- H4
- Daily
- Weekly
- Monthly
For shorter timeframes, please adjust fully customizable settings. Test to find the optimum settings to suit your trading style.
Function
Arrow is generated when Parabolic SAR is activated and confirmed following 12 EMA and 5 EMA cross, but only when price closes either below (short) or above (long) 200 EMA and 50 EMA in the trend direction.
Parameters
Variables
- Use Send Mail - True/False
- Use Alert - True/False
- Use Push Notify - True/False
- Use PSAR for Alert - True/False
Indicator 1 = Moving Average 1
- Period_1 = 200
- Shift_1 = 0
- Ma_Method_1 = Exponential
- Apply_to_1 = Close Price
Indicator 2 = Moving Average 2
- Period_2 = 50
- Shift_2 = 0
- Ma_Method_2 = Exponential
- Apply_to_2 = Close Price
Indicator 3 = Moving Average 3
- Period_3 = 12
- Shift_3 = 0
- Ma_Method_3 = Exponential
- Apply_to_3 = Close Price
Indicator 4 = Moving Average 4
- Period_4 = 5
- Shift_4 = 0
- Ma_Method_4 = Exponential
- Apply_to_4 = Close Price
Indicator 5 = Parabolic SAR Settings
- Step = 0.02
- Maximum = 0.2
All settings are fully variable.
For tighter signals and shorter-term trading, Parabolic SAR can be set to 0.01/0.1. Changing EMA and Parabolic SAR settings will allow a lot of flexibility to suit all trading styles.
Please test to find the style that suits you. This is not a 'magic arrow' - they don't exist. Moreover, this is a simple tool designed to help traders find strong entry points.
Always trade safe.