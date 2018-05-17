Sly Fox ParaS EMA Trend Rider

Arrow indicator utilizing variable Parabolic SAR and EMA for trending markets. Will show trend being established and trend continuation, allowing you to ride long trends or scalp.

Designed for:

Scalping

Intraday trading

Long-term trading

Effective for:

Currency Pairs

Indices

Oil

Silver

Gold

Crypto

Recommended timeframes:

H1

H4

Daily

Weekly

Monthly

For shorter timeframes, please adjust fully customizable settings. Test to find the optimum settings to suit your trading style.

Function



Arrow is generated when Parabolic SAR is activated and confirmed following 12 EMA and 5 EMA cross, but only when price closes either below (short) or above (long) 200 EMA and 50 EMA in the trend direction.





Parameters

Variables

Use Send Mail - True/False

Use Alert - True/False

Use Push Notify - True/False

Use PSAR for Alert - True/False

Indicator 1 = Moving Average 1

Period_1 = 200

Shift_1 = 0

Ma_Method_1 = Exponential

Apply_to_1 = Close Price

Indicator 2 = Moving Average 2

Period_2 = 50

Shift_2 = 0

Ma_Method_2 = Exponential

Apply_to_2 = Close Price

Indicator 3 = Moving Average 3

Period_3 = 12

Shift_3 = 0

Ma_Method_3 = Exponential

Apply_to_3 = Close Price

Indicator 4 = Moving Average 4

Period_4 = 5

Shift_4 = 0

Ma_Method_4 = Exponential

Apply_to_4 = Close Price

Indicator 5 = Parabolic SAR Settings

Step = 0.02

Maximum = 0.2

All settings are fully variable.

For tighter signals and shorter-term trading, Parabolic SAR can be set to 0.01/0.1. Changing EMA and Parabolic SAR settings will allow a lot of flexibility to suit all trading styles.

Please test to find the style that suits you. This is not a 'magic arrow' - they don't exist. Moreover, this is a simple tool designed to help traders find strong entry points.

Always trade safe.

