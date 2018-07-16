Moving Average Proximity Alert Multiple Pairs

Moving Average Proximity Alert Multiple Pairs

Moving Average Proximity Alert Multiple Pairs is a 25 pairs multi-timeframe indicator which can trigger the alarm when the price approaches the moving average (MA) alert zone.

Features:

  • Can monitor 25 currency, index, stock, crypto, metal, commodity pair’s moving average.  The names (Symbol_01, Symbol_02, ...) must be exactly the same as they are displayed in the "Market Watch" window. Some brokers have non-standard names, such as "EURUSD.pro" - in this case, the same name should be specified in the settings of the indicator.
  • Version 1.1 features a new button function, which can open a new chart window with the predefined template with a push of a button.
  • Get alerts on screen, email, push notifications (mobile).
  • Adjustable sensitivity.
  • Displays the price (Bid) distance to moving average in points.
  • Displays which alert is On.

How it works:

As the price touches the moving averge ’alert zone’, the indicator sound the alarm. In order to sound the alarm again, the price must leave the ’no alert zone’ first and touch the moving averge ’alert zone’ again.

You can place the indicator on one chart and receive a moving average proximity alert from 25 pairs . If you want to scan multiple timeframes and moving averages, (for exaple: H1 50EMA / M15 200MA / Monthly 50 SMA..) you can place the indicator on different charts one by one.


Parameters:

  • Symbol_01 : name of the first pair (for example: "EURUSD");
  • Symbol_02 : name of the second pair (for example: "BTCUSD") ;
  • Symbol_03 : name of the third pair (for example: "XAUUSD");
  • Symbol_04 : name of the fourth pair (for example: "DXY_M0");
  • Symbol_05 : name of the fifth pair (for example: "Sugar_K0);
  • Symbol_06 : name of the pair 6;
  • Symbol_07 : name of the pair 7;
  • Symbol_08 : name of the pair 8;
  • Symbol_09 : name of the pair 9;
  • Symbol_10 : name of the pair 10;
  • Symbol_11 : name of the pair 11;
  • Symbol_12 : name of the pair 12;
  • Symbol_13 : name of the pair 13;
  • Symbol_14 : name of the pair 14;
  • Symbol_15 : name of the pair 15;
  • Symbol_16 : name of the pair 16;
  • Symbol_17 : name of the pair 17;
  • Symbol_18 : name of the pair 18;
  • Symbol_19 : name of the pair 19;
  • Symbol_20 : name of the pair 20;
  • Symbol_21 : name of the pair 21;
  • Symbol_22 : name of the pair 22;
  • Symbol_23 : name of the pair 23;
  • Symbol_24 : name of the pair 24;
  • Symbol_25 : name of the pair 25;
  • alert: Sound Alert. Set to True if you would like to receive.
  • send_push_notification: Alert on your mobile phone. Set to True if you would like to receive. In order to receive, you must set the parameters in the Treminal/Tools/Options/Notifications tab first.
  • send_mail: Alert in email message. Set to True if you would like to receive. In order to receive, you must set the parameters in the Treminal/Tools/Options/Email  tab first.
  • template_file_name: Name of the template file, which you want to use in a new chart. The template file must be in your metatrader templates folder (for example: default.tpl).
  • range: Moving Average alert proximity setting in points (0,1Pips). I don’t recommend to set it 0 or low value, because sometimes  the price jumps over the moving average.
  • range_no_alert: Moving Average ’no alert range’ setting in points (0,1Pips). If you set it low, you will receive alarm frequently.
  • ma_timeframe:Timeframe of the moving average. It can be different  than the timeframe of the chart.
  • ma_period: Period of the moving average.
  • ma_shift: Shift of the moving average. Default is 0.
  • ma_method: Default is EMA (SMA=0, EMA=1, SMMA=2, LWMA=3).
  • applied_price: Default is Close price.
  • FontColor: Color of the currencies.
  • FontColor1: Color of the main texts.
  • Backcolor: Color of the background.
  • ButtonColor: Color of the button.
  • FontSize: Size of the font.
  • FontType: Type of the font.
  • FontType1: Type of the main label font.
  • dist_x: Horizontal distance from the upper left corner of the chart in pixels.
  • dist_y: Vertical distance from the upper left corner of the chart in pixels.

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H4 candles on the lower timeframes indicator allows the user to display the four hour timeframe on the lower timeframe chart. The indicator shows the closed H4 candles on the chart. It does not show the last unclosed H4 candle. You can position and color the candles with or without price labels (High/Low/Open/Close of the four hour period) and High/Low lines. It can help to see the bigger picture if you are a day trader or scalper. The most efficient way to use on the M5 and M15 charts, but you
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Crown Wealth
95
Crown Wealth 2022.05.11 04:46 
 

I cannot add a review now until I know why the indicator just shows a blank rectangle box. @Creator, can you help here?

FX167
206
FX167 2020.08.26 11:56 
 

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rolandoranilla
50
rolandoranilla 2020.04.16 05:38 
 

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PhethileP
63
PhethileP 2019.10.27 18:18 
 

its a good indicator, i rented it. but i need it in MT5. please develop one for MT5

s12262001
154
s12262001 2019.10.07 21:51 
 

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geza87
69
geza87 2019.03.27 11:24 
 

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