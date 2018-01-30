Daily Candles on the lower time frames chart

Daily candles on the lower timeframes indicator allows the user to display the daily timeframe on the lower timeframe chart. The indicator shows the daily candles on the chart from yesterday. It does not represent the today's daily candle. You can position and color the candles with or without price labels (High/Low/Open/Close of the day) and High/Low lines. It can help to see the bigger picture if you are a day trader or scalper.

Obviously the best use is on the lower than daily timeframes. The most efficient way to use on the M5 and M15 charts, but you can use on the M1/M5/M15/M30/H1/H4 timeframes.





Parameters

Candle

UpCandleColor - bullish candle color.

- bullish candle color. DownCandleColor - bearish candle color.

- bearish candle color. PositionOfTheCandle - position of the daily candle.

- position of the daily candle. WidhtOfTheCandle - width of the body.

- width of the body. WidhtOfTheWick - width of the wick.

- width of the wick. Price labels

ShowPriceLabel - enable/disable the price labels on the chart.

- enable/disable the price labels on the chart. FontColor - color of the price labels.

- color of the price labels. PriceLabelSize - size of the price labels.

- size of the price labels. Daily high/low lines

ShowHighLowDailyLine - enable/disable the daily High/Low lines on the chart.

- enable/disable the daily High/Low lines on the chart. LineColor - color of the lines.

- color of the lines. LineSytle - style of the lines.





Please let me know about the features you like & I 'll add them in the next version.

Best Regards,

Krisztian Kunzer