StarEA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
StarEA is an Expert Advisor based on the StarBot utility. The EA opens orders when the price passes trade levels calculated on the average volatility for the previous day. Stop Loss is set to the opposite level. Take Profit is not set, as the EA continues to monitor the distances covered, and partially closes the order by three levels. The EA works on the Н1 timeframe. Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF (more will be added). Set files for each pair are available in the Comments section. These sets are recommended for a deposit of at least 3000 USD. If your deposit is less than 3000 USD, cent accounts are recommended. Brokers with a floating spread are recommended. No special requirements to VPS (if your Internet connection is stable and at least 50 Mbit, you can run the EA on a PC or a laptop). Best results have been achieved on ECN and NDD accounts.
Input parameters
- Open position in - scenario:
- high/low for level (at the opening of the bar) - above/below the level (at the bar Open).
- the intersection of the level (each tick) - intersection of the level (every tick).
- Volatility divider - volatility divisor.
- Maximum number of open trades in one direction per day - the maximum number of trades in one direction per day.
- Lot Base - lot size.
- Magic number of trades - magic number of trades.
- Follow the orders - manage all orders, or select from Sell and Buy.
- All.
- Only Sell.
- Only Buy.
- The first close for Buy 1 - the first partial closure.
- Distance - distance to trigger the first partial closure of Buy orders.
- Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
- The second close for Buy 2 - the second partial closure of Buy orders.
- Distance - distance to trigger the second partial closure.
- Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
- The third close for Buy 3 - the third partial closure of Buy orders.
- Distance - distance to trigger the third partial closure.
- Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
- The first close for Sell 1 - the first partial closure.
- Distance - distance to trigger the first partial closure of Sell orders.
- Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
- The second close for Sell 2 - the second partial closure of Sell orders.
- Distance - distance to trigger the second partial closure.
- Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
- The third close for Sell 3 - the third partial closure of Sell orders.
- Distance - distance to trigger the third partial closure.
- Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
- Options for Stop Loss - parameters for transferring positions to breakeven.
- Use Stop Loss - set Stop Loss?
- Yes.
- Only for orders with the initial lot.
- For all orders greater than the initial lot.
- No.
- Lot Base - initial lot.
- Size Profit - the number of points to transfer to breakeven.
- Size Stop Loss - breakeven level in points.
- Enable messages from the EA? - enable notifications from the EA.
- disable all.
- print to journal.
- output to dialog box.
- Sound message - enable audio notifications.
- Without signal.
- alert.
- alert2.