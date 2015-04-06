StarEA

StarEA is an Expert Advisor based on the StarBot utility. The EA opens orders when the price passes trade levels calculated on the average volatility for the previous day. Stop Loss is set to the opposite level. Take Profit is not set, as the EA continues to monitor the distances covered, and partially closes the order by three levels. The EA works on the Н1 timeframe. Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF (more will be added). Set files for each pair are available in the Comments section. These sets are recommended for a deposit of at least 3000 USD. If your deposit is less than 3000 USD, cent accounts are recommended. Brokers with a floating spread are recommended. No special requirements to VPS (if your Internet connection is stable and at least 50 Mbit, you can run the EA on a PC or a laptop). Best results have been achieved on ECN and NDD accounts.


Input parameters

  • Open position in - scenario:
    • high/low for level (at the opening of the bar) - above/below the level (at the bar Open).
    • the intersection of the level (each tick) - intersection of the level (every tick).
  • Volatility divider - volatility divisor.
  • Maximum number of open trades in one direction per day - the maximum number of trades in one direction per day.
  • Lot Base - lot size.
  • Magic number of trades - magic number of trades.
  • Follow the orders - manage all orders, or select from Sell and Buy.
    • All.
    • Only Sell.
    • Only Buy.
  • The first close for Buy 1 - the first partial closure.
  • Distance - distance to trigger the first partial closure of Buy orders.
  • Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
  • The second close for Buy 2 - the second partial closure of Buy orders.
  • Distance - distance to trigger the second partial closure.
  • Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
  • The third close for Buy 3 - the third partial closure of Buy orders.
  • Distance - distance to trigger the third partial closure.
  • Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
  • The first close for Sell 1 - the first partial closure.
  • Distance - distance to trigger the first partial closure of Sell orders.
  • Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
  • The second close for Sell 2 - the second partial closure of Sell orders.
  • Distance - distance to trigger the second partial closure.
  • Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
  • The third close for Sell 3 - the third partial closure of Sell orders.
  • Distance - distance to trigger the third partial closure.
  • Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
  • Options for Stop Loss - parameters for transferring positions to breakeven.
  • Use Stop Loss - set Stop Loss?
    • Yes.
    • Only for orders with the initial lot.
    • For all orders greater than the initial lot.
    • No.
  • Lot Base - initial lot.
  • Size Profit - the number of points to transfer to breakeven.
  • Size Stop Loss - breakeven level in points.
  • Enable messages from the EA? - enable notifications from the EA.
    • disable all.
    • print to journal.
    • output to dialog box.
  • Sound message - enable audio notifications.
    • Without signal.
    • alert.
    • alert2.
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Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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StarBot Demo
Dmitry Bondarenko
Utilities
The StarBot Demo utility works with open Sell and Buy orders, partially closes profit when the specified level is passed. There are three levels for partially closing the Sell and Buy orders. The utility also transfers Stop Loss to breakeven when the specified level is passed. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes. The demo version is limited to trading only on the EURUSD currency pair and with the initial lot limited to 0.04. The full version can be purchased here: https://www.mql5.com/
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StarBot
Dmitry Bondarenko
Utilities
The StarBot utility works with open Sell and Buy orders, partially closes profit when the specified level is passed. There are three levels for partially closing the Sell and Buy orders. The utility also transfers Stop Loss to breakeven when the specified level is passed. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes. Demo version for testing can be downloaded at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27247 Input parameters Follow the orders - manage all orders, or select from Sell and Buy. Al
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