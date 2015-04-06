StarEA is an Expert Advisor based on the StarBot utility. The EA opens orders when the price passes trade levels calculated on the average volatility for the previous day. Stop Loss is set to the opposite level. Take Profit is not set, as the EA continues to monitor the distances covered, and partially closes the order by three levels. The EA works on the Н1 timeframe. Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF (more will be added). Set files for each pair are available in the Comments section. These sets are recommended for a deposit of at least 3000 USD. If your deposit is less than 3000 USD, cent accounts are recommended. Brokers with a floating spread are recommended. No special requirements to VPS (if your Internet connection is stable and at least 50 Mbit, you can run the EA on a PC or a laptop). Best results have been achieved on ECN and NDD accounts.





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