Manual trading assistant

Key Features

This application is designed to quickly place a pending order or open a position at market. The position volume will be calculated automatically according to the risk settings. This application also manages orders and positions.

Everything is simple, you only need to specify the price of the order (or position by market) and stop loss. The type of the pending order is selected automatically depending on the logic of the relative location of the current price, pending order price and stop loss. Pending order is placed in 3 clicks (Stop Limit order in 4), position by market - in 2 clicks.

Download the app's demo version at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26632

If you need an application without management of orders and positions, try Manual trading assistant Lite. There you can read about the main features of this application, while only the differences in the settings and management of orders and positions is described here.


Settings

2 items were added to the settings:

  • Transfer to breakeven. It is possible to enable transferring positions to breakeven by default, and the value for transferring.
  • Position management. The default management option can be set. If transferring to breakeven is selected for a position, the management starts working only after moving to breakeven!

If the price reaches a stop loss or take profit of the pending order, the order is deleted.


Position management options

  • Trailing stop. The percentage of the distance from stop loss is specified here. When the price moves this distance in the direction of profit, stop loss is also trailed by the same distance. For example, stop loss is set 100 points away from the order opening price, the percentage is set to 25. When the price passes 25 points in the "favorable" direction, stop loss is trailed by 25 points, up to 75 points from the opening price. If the price moves another 25 points, stop loss is trailed by 25 points up to 50 points, and so no.
  • Parabolic SAR. Stop loss will be trailed based in the Parabolic SAR values.
  • Alligator jaw. Stop loss will be trailed based on the "jaw" of the Alligator indicator.
  • Alligator teeth. Stop loss will also be trailed based on the "jaw" of the Alligator indicator. In addition, if the candle closes beyond the Alligator "teeth", the position will be closed.
  • Alligator lips. Similar to the previous method, but the position will be closed if the candle closes beyond the Alligator "lips".

The indicators do not have to be placed on the chart.

Since the indicators and the price chart are plotted using the Bid prices, trailing stop for sell positions will consider the average spread calculated during the operation.


Orders Management tab

A table of positions and orders is located on the last tab in the settings window. It displays all positions and orders opened by the application.

For each position or order, the following management settings can be adjusted:

  • transfer to breakeven,
  • R/R ratio for transfer to breakeven,
  • enable/disable position management,
  • change the indicator timeframe used for management,
  • change the management type,
  • change the percentage for trailing stop.

It is also possible to delete an order or remove a position.

Please note that The data in the table (for example, the current profit/loss of positions) are updated only when any changes are made.


Your suggestions

If you have any suggestions on improving the program or expanding its capabilities, contact me. If there are interesting ideas, they will appear in the next versions of the program.

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
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One more Copier MT4
Oleksii Chepurnyi
5 (1)
Utilities
Yet another signal copier. Nothing special. Demo version can be downloaded here . Key Features The utility copies trades between terminals: by market, pending orders (optional), as well as their stop loss and take profit levels (optional as well). You can copy from one Master account to several Slave accounts, as well as from several Master accounts to one Slave account. Volume calculation At the moment, there are two options for calculating the volume: The trade volume is taken 1 to 1 from th
Levels Martin MT4
Oleksii Chepurnyi
Experts
Описание Советник торгует от уровней поддержки/сопротивления по тренду. Если тренд развернулся будет использоваться мартингейл. Уровни размечаются на графике вручную, стандартной горизонтальной линией. Также возможна работа и с авто уровнями, описание ниже в описании настроек. Стратегия рассчитана на торговлю на часовом графике, но советник будет работать и на других таймфреймах. Каких либо ограничений в выборе инструмента нету, лиши бы были достаточные сильные уровни поддержки/сопротивления. С
Levels Martin MT5
Oleksii Chepurnyi
Experts
Описание Советник торгует от уровней поддержки/сопротивления по тренду. Если тренд развернулся будет использоваться мартингейл. Уровни размечаются на графике вручную, стандартной горизонтальной линией. Также возможна работа и с авто уровнями, описание ниже в описании настроек. Стратегия рассчитана на торговлю на часовом графике, но советник будет работать и на других таймфреймах. Каких либо ограничений в выборе инструмента нету, лиши бы были достаточные сильные уровни поддержки/сопротивления. С
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