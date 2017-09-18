Steed

1

Steed is a trend-following multicurrency Expert Advisor, intended for long-term and safe investment. The strategy is based on the analysis of statistics of currency pair movements, as well as the correlation between te underlying currencies of the currency pair the EA is trading. Decision on each specific entry is made through technical analysis, while considering the data from different timeframes. It is necessary to understand that periods (weeks or months) of drawdown or operation with zero profit are possible, because the EA uses a long-term strategy.


Advantages of Steed

  1. Does not require optimization over time. Works on any part of history.
  2. The Expert Advisor does NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. The EA's strategy is safe.
  3. Does not require any knowledge of the market. All settings are extremely simple.
  4. It does not require special trading conditions or high speed of execution. Works on all brokers. It is recommended to use ECN accounts.
  5. High risk diversification. The EA works on 19 currency pairs.
Steed performance on a real account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/rembler

Attention! Before using or testing the expert, it is necessary to download the history of quotes for all timeframes (at least for three months before the start date).


Recommendations

  1. Timeframe: H4.
  2. Currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCHF.
  3. Risk level: 1-2% per trade.
  4. Deposit: $1000 and higher (or $10 and higher, if a cent account is used).
  5. Estimated investment period (period for evaluation of the EA operation results): one year or more.


Input parameters

  1. Pair - select the currency pair for trading.
  2. Commentary - comment to trades.
  3. Magic - magic number.
  4. Slippage - the level of protection against slippage.
  5. TryCount - the number of attempts to open (modify) an order.
  6. Additional_filter - enable/disable the additional filtering of trades.
  7. FixLot - trade using the specified fixed lot.
  8. RiskLevel - risk level per trade as a percentage (if you want to trade a fixed lot, set the value to zero).
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Gann HiLo System MT4
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Gael Gourdel
351
Gael Gourdel 2018.05.24 04:52 
 

Developer doesn't respond and EA with unfixed bugs

Frank B
1826
Frank B 2018.05.11 22:08 
 

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