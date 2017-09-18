Steed is a trend-following multicurrency Expert Advisor, intended for long-term and safe investment. The strategy is based on the analysis of statistics of currency pair movements, as well as the correlation between te underlying currencies of the currency pair the EA is trading. Decision on each specific entry is made through technical analysis, while considering the data from different timeframes. It is necessary to understand that periods (weeks or months) of drawdown or operation with zero profit are possible, because the EA uses a long-term strategy.





Advantages of Steed

Does not require optimization over time. Works on any part of history. The Expert Advisor does NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. The EA's strategy is safe. Does not require any knowledge of the market. All settings are extremely simple. It does not require special trading conditions or high speed of execution. Works on all brokers. It is recommended to use ECN accounts. High risk diversification. The EA works on 19 currency pairs.

Steed performance on a real account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/rembler

Attention! Before using or testing the expert, it is necessary to download the history of quotes for all timeframes (at least for three months before the start date).





Recommendations

Timeframe: H4. Currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCHF. Risk level: 1-2% per trade. Deposit: $1000 and higher (or $10 and higher, if a cent account is used). Estimated investment period (period for evaluation of the EA operation results): one year or more.





Input parameters