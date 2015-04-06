White Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses a highly accurate scalping strategy. It works on all symbols and timeframes.





White Scalper advantages

Flexible settings allow you to use the EA on virtually any instrument. No long stagnation period. Good testing results since 2000. No outstaying the losses. All trades are closed within a few hours. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. A stop loss is always set.





About Extreme settings

The settings are periodically updated. They are designed for trading at high risk. If you want to trade at medium or low risk, do not use settings marked as Extreme.

White Scalper performance on a real account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/rembler





Recommendations

Timeframe: M1, M5, M15. Currency pairs: GBPUSD or other pairs with a low spread. Risk level: 5-30% of the safety stop loss. Account type: ECN with a low spread. Deposit: at least $50.





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