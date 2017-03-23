Venom Scalper is a scaler EA, which trades strong market movements. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. The basis of the EA strategy lies on breakouts of the key levels based on supply and demand. The EA analyzes the volatility values, sets the breakeven levels, controls slippages and spread expansions. The trailing stop allows the robot to capture most of the movements, while reducing the risks. The settings are indented for the H1 timeframe.

Attention! The EA will work only on standard ECN accounts and on a VPS with a ping less than 5-6 ms. If these conditions are not met, the EA will not work correctly.





Requirements for using the EA

Account with low spread and without restrictions on the setting of stop/limit levels is required for the correct operation of the EA. The lower the spread and commission, the greater the profit.

Modeling quality of no less than 99.0% is required for the correct testing of the EA.

It is necessary to have a stable connection to the broker's server (or use a high-quality VPS with the lowest ping possible).

Venom Scalper performance on a real account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/rembler





Input parameters

Settings for the pair - selection of the trading setting.

- selection of the trading setting. StopLoss - stop loss value.

- stop loss value. TakeProfit - take profit value.

- take profit value. Magic - magic number.

- magic number. Using Control of Spread - use spread control.

- use spread control. Aggressive_mode - enable/disable the aggressive mode.

- enable/disable the aggressive mode. MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread.

- maximum allowed spread. TryCount - the number of attempts to open an order.

- the number of attempts to open an order. Slippage - the level of protection against slippage.

- the level of protection against slippage. Close the order if there was slippage - close the order if a slippage occurred on opening.

- close the order if a slippage occurred on opening. Max slippage on opening - maximum slippage on opening (value for the previous function).

- maximum slippage on opening (value for the previous function). Virtual_SL - enable/disable the virtual stop loss.

- enable/disable the virtual stop loss. Show_Info - enable/disable the display of information on the chart.

- enable/disable the display of information on the chart. Show_Slip_Stat - enable/disable the display of slippage statistics.

- enable/disable the display of slippage statistics. Stop trading on Friday - stop trading on Friday.

- stop trading on Friday. The hour of stopping trading on Friday - hour to stop trading on Friday.

- hour to stop trading on Friday. Minute of stop on Friday - minute to stop trading on Friday.

- minute to stop trading on Friday. Stop trading in the evening - stop trading in the evening.

- stop trading in the evening. The hour of stopping trading in the evening - hour to stop trading in the evening.

- hour to stop trading in the evening. Minute of evening stop - minute to stop trading in the evening.

- minute to stop trading in the evening. The hour of starting trading in the morning - hour to start trading in the morning.

- hour to start trading in the morning. Minute of morning start - minute to start trading in the morning.

- minute to start trading in the morning. Split_orders - enable/disable the order splitting mode.

- enable/disable the order splitting mode. Lot after exceeding which the orders will be divided - split orders when the specified lot size is exceeded.

- split orders when the specified lot size is exceeded. The number of orders on which the initial order will be divided - the number of orders to split the initial order into.

- the number of orders to split the initial order into. Lot - trade using the specified fixed lot.

- trade using the specified fixed lot. RiskLevel - risk level as a percentage (if you want to trade a fixed lot, set the value to zero).

- risk level as a percentage (if you want to trade a fixed lot, set the value to zero). TrailingStop - trailing stop.

- trailing stop. TrailingStep - step of the trailing stop;

- step of the trailing stop; Trail_by_percent - enable/disable trailing stop based on profit percentage.

- enable/disable trailing stop based on profit percentage. Percent_for_trail - profit percentage for trailing stop.

- profit percentage for trailing stop. Using Break Even - enable/disable breakeven.

- enable/disable breakeven. BE_Start - initial breakeven level.

- initial breakeven level. BE_Level - profit level for breakeven.

- profit level for breakeven. NewsFilter - enable/disable the news filter.

- enable/disable the news filter. Time zone of the broker server relative to the GMT - time zone of the broker's server relative to GMT.

- time zone of the broker's server relative to GMT. Indent before the news (in minutes) - offset before the news (in minutes).

- offset before the news (in minutes). Indent after the news (in minutes) - offset after the news (in minutes).

- offset after the news (in minutes). Enable strong news - enable/disable the consideration of high-impact news.

- enable/disable the consideration of high-impact news. Enable medium news - enable/disable the consideration of medium-impact news.

- enable/disable the consideration of medium-impact news. Enable weak news - enable/disable the consideration of low-impact news.

To activate the news filter, add the following to the list of allowed URLs for WebRequest "http://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1".





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