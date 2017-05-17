Cross Scalper

Cross scalper is a scalper EA intended for trading AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD and GBPAUD. The fundamental principles of the Cross Scalper are similar to the principles of the Yogi EA and Scalper GBP. The introduction of new functions, the revision of market entry logic and other changes allowed to adapt to trading new pairs. The Expert Advisor does not require optimization and will not become obsolete over time. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. Most of the settings are already integrated into the EA code. All you need to do is to select the currency pair, adjust the WET (Western European Time) time zone in the EA parameters and to start trading. Working timeframe - M15.


Input parameters of the Expert Advisor

  1. Commentary - comment to trades.
  2. MagicNumber - a unique magic number.
  3. Pair - select the currency pair for trading.
  4. Friday_Evening - allow opening orders on Friday evenings.
  5. TimeShift - time zone of the broker server relative to the WET (Western European Time).
  6. Recommended or custom SL - use recommended or custom Stop Loss.
  7. Custom SL - custom Stop Loss value.
  8. Recommended or custom TP - use recommended or custom Take Profit.
  9. Custom TP - custom Take Profit value.
  10. Fix lot - fixed lot trading.
  11. Risk level - risk level as a percentage (if you want to trade a fixed lot, set the value to zero).


Recommendations

  1. Timeframe: M15.
  2. Currency pairs: AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD and GBPAUD.
  3. Account type: for best results, use an account with market execution of orders and low spread.
  4. Risk: specified in the "Risk level" parameter. It can be changed by the user. Optimal risk level: 5 - 10.
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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