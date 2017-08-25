Scalper GBP

Scalper GBP is a scalper EA intended for trading EURGBP, GBPUSD and GBPCAD. The fundamental principles of the Scalper GBP are similar to the principles of the Yogi EA. The introduction of new functions, the revision of market entry logic and other changes allowed to adapt to trading new pairs. The Expert Advisor does not require optimization and will not become obsolete over time. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. Most of the settings are already integrated into the EA code. All you need to do is to select the currency pair, adjust the WET (Western European Time) time zone in the EA parameters and to start trading. Working timeframe - M15.

Real account monitoring is available in comments.‌


Input parameters of the Expert Advisor

  1. Commentary - comment to trades.
  2. MagicNumber - a unique magic number.
  3. Pair - select the currency pair for trading.
  4. Friday_Evening - allow opening orders on Friday evenings.
  5. Using Break Even - enable/disable break-even.
  6. BE_Start - initial break-even level.
  7. BE_Level - break-even profit level.
  8. Using trailing stop - enable/disable trailing stop.
  9. Profit to activate TS - profit in pips to activate trailing stop.
  10. Trailing Stop - level of trailing stop.
  11. Trailing Step - trailing step.
  12. TimeShift - time zone of the broker server relative to the WET (Western European Time).
  13. Recommended or custom SL - use recommended or custom Stop Loss.
  14. Custom SL - custom Stop Loss value.
  15. Recommended or custom TP - use recommended or custom Take Profit.
  16. Custom TP - custom Take Profit value.
  17. Fix lot - fixed lot trading.
  18. Risk level - risk level as a percentage (if you want to trade a fixed lot, set the value to zero).


Recommendations

  1. Taimeframe: M15.
  2. Currency pairs: EURGBP, GBPUSD and GBPCAD.
  3. Account type: for best results, use an account with market execution of orders and low spread.
  4. Risk: specified in the "Risk level" parameter. It can be changed by the user. Optimal risk level: 5 - 10.
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Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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