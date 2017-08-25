Scalper GBP is a scalper EA intended for trading EURGBP, GBPUSD and GBPCAD. The fundamental principles of the Scalper GBP are similar to the principles of the Yogi EA. The introduction of new functions, the revision of market entry logic and other changes allowed to adapt to trading new pairs. The Expert Advisor does not require optimization and will not become obsolete over time. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. Most of the settings are already integrated into the EA code. All you need to do is to select the currency pair, adjust the WET (Western European Time) time zone in the EA parameters and to start trading. Working timeframe - M15.

Real account monitoring is available in comments.‌





Input parameters of the Expert Advisor

Commentary - comment to trades. MagicNumber - a unique magic number. Pair - select the currency pair for trading. Friday_Evening - allow opening orders on Friday evenings. Using Break Even - enable/disable break-even. BE_Start - initial break-even level. BE_Level - break-even profit level. Using trailing stop - enable/disable trailing stop. Profit to activate TS - profit in pips to activate trailing stop. Trailing Stop - level of trailing stop. Trailing Step - trailing step. TimeShift - time zone of the broker server relative to the WET (Western European Time). Recommended or custom SL - use recommended or custom Stop Loss. Custom SL - custom Stop Loss value. Recommended or custom TP - use recommended or custom Take Profit. Custom TP - custom Take Profit value. Fix lot - fixed lot trading. Risk level - risk level as a percentage (if you want to trade a fixed lot, set the value to zero).





Recommendations