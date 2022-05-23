The YFX Symbol Watermark indicator is used to display a watermark on your chart, which makes it easy to see at a glance the symbol information for any chart. The displayed information includes:

Symbol Name and Timeframe on the chart

Description of the currencies

Tag line, which can contain any user-defined information

All the information can be displayed on the chart so that it can be easily read. The indicator also has parameters that can be set to customize which information is displayed. Parameters are organized into categories:

Indicator

Font

Color

Display

Also note that the categories are not mutually exclusive. Information may be applicable to multiple categories but will only be shown in one section for simplicity. All the parameters are assigned to default values that work fine in most cases. It is advised not to change default values until one becomes more familiar with the indicator.

Section: YFX_SW_INDICATOR

IndicatorName : “Symbol Watermark” – Name of the indicator that is included in the name displayed in the data window.

Section: YFX_SW_FONT

FontName : “ Verdana ” – Font used to display text for indicator. Can be any font available on your system.

: “ ” – Font used to display text for indicator. Can be any font available on your system. LargeFontSize : 56 – Size of largest font used to display the chart symbol.

: – Size of largest font used to display the chart symbol. SmallFontSize : 24 – Size of smallest font used to display symbol description on the chart symbol.

: – Size of smallest font used to display symbol description on the chart symbol. TagLineFontSize : 8 – Default size of font used to display tag line on the chart.

Section: YFX_SW_COLOR

ColorText : “ SteelBlue ” – Color used to draw text on chart

: “ ” – Color used to draw text on chart BlendPercentage : 70.0 – Amount of blend (transparency) to use for text color.

Section: YFX_SW_DISPLAY