YFX Zones

The Zones indicator provides a visual display of the boundaries around a price action. There are two types of zones included in the indicator:

  • High-Low price zones
  • Time period zones (delineations)

High-Low price zones display the boundaries of the High and Low price points. Typically, these zones are displayed for the High and Low price of the day.

Time period zones display boundaries around time period intervals.


PARAMETERS

Yancy indicator

  • IndicatorName – indicator name displayed in the chart data window.
  • IndicatorOffset – change the default and forced calculations to be made based on previous bars.

Zones

  • UseZones – other YFX indicators can use data in the Zones indicator. By default, the integration is disabled.
  • ZonePeriodMinutes – number of minutes to use when defining zones.
  • DelineationPeriodMinutes – number of minutes to use when defining delineations.

Display

  • DisplayUpperZone configure display of the upper zones.
  • DisplayLowerZone – configure display of the lower zones.
  • DisplayDelineation – configure display of the delineations.

Colors

  • ColorUpperZone – display upper zones in this color.
  • ColorLowerZone – display lower zones in this color.
  • ColorDelineation – display delineations in this color.

Messages

  • DoShowComments – display messages in the comment section on the chart.
  • DoShowAlerts – display messages in the alert pop-up window in the terminal.
  • DoMailMessages – email messages to users.
  • DoPushNotifications – send push messages to a user’s mobile phone application.
  • DoPrintJournal – send messages to the terminal’s journal.
  • DoPrintFile – send messages to an external file on disk in the Files folder.
  • DefaultMessageFileName – if the print to file option is enabled, then message notifications are written to a file with this name in the Files folder.
  • DoSoundMessage – play sounds when a notification occurs.
  • DefaultSoundFileName – if the sound message option is enabled, then this sound file is played when notifications are generated.

Quiet time

  • DoQuietTime – enable/disable quiet time.
  • QuietTimeStart – start time of the period.
  • QuietTimeEnd – end time of the period.

Message Info

  • EnableInfo – allow statistics to be maintained internally. If enabled, information would be conveyed to a user at indicator start/stop.


Debugging

  • EnableDebug – enable debugging.
  • DebugLevel – amount of debugging information.
  • UseDatedLogs – code the debugging file name with the date.
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5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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YFX Currency Strength
Richard Yancy
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Overview This is a very simple indicator that displays the relative strength values of the currencies on te current chart and timeframe. The strength is only calculated for the currencies: AUD - Australian Dollar CAD - Canadian Dollar CHF - Swiss Franc EUR - European Union Euro GBP - Great Britain Pound JPY - Japanese Yen NZD - New Zealand Dollar USD - United States Dollar These are considered the major currencies in the world. There are 28  distinct combinations of major currency pairs. Other c
YFX Symbol Data
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The YFX Symbol Data indicator is used to display all the information about the current chart symbol. The indicator makes it easy to examine much more information than just the bid/ask price. Information is categorized as follows: Basic Information - The most generic information about a symbol. It includes the symbol name, bid/ask prices, and spread data. It also includes the low price and high price reached during the current period. Timeframe Information - More details about the current timefra
YFX Advanced EMA
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Advanced EMA indicator implements an exponential moving average with many additional features. First, EMA is color-coded to indicate distance between the price and EMA. This Advanced EMA has many features and configurations that set it far above standard EMA indicators used most platforms. There are 3 types of indications in the indicator. The EMA is color-coded. Secondly, cross points of price and EMA are marked. Thirdly, BUY/SELL signals are shown.‌ Color-coding the EMA allows you to easil
YFX Symbol Watermark
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The YFX Symbol Watermark indicator is used to display a watermark on your chart, which makes it easy to see at a glance the symbol information for any chart. The displayed information includes: Symbol Name and Timeframe on the chart Description of the currencies Tag line, which can contain any user-defined information All the information can be displayed on the chart so that it can be easily read. The indicator also has parameters that can be set to customize which information is displayed. Para
YFX Symbol Selector
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The YFX Symbol Selector indicator is used to easily change the chart symbol and period with a click of a button. This is done by using a selector GUI object that can be placed on any corner of the chart. The GUI selector contains the following information: Descriptive header for GUI selector panel Symbol information and controls for changing the chart symbol Period information and controls for changing the chart period Footer containing the current bid/ask quote for the currently selected symbol
YFX Candle Patterns
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Candle Patterns indicator provides a visual display of candlestick patterns. There are more than 100 patterns that can be displayed. The indicator allows for candles on the chart to be grouped and considered as one candle. This allows the price action within a candle to be observed in the context of a candlestick pattern. The number of bars per candle can be set in the parameters. All patterns can be filtered so that only patterns with certain attributes are displayed. The prior trend is tak
YFX Wing Patterns
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Wing Patterns indicator scans for many different kinds of Patterns using an XABCD structure. The term Wing Pattern is used to refer to all types of patterns based on a general XABCD structure, which is plotted in an alternate high-low extreme form. In other words, assume that point X is started at a low point on the chart. The point A is plotted at the next highest point within a certain number of bars. This certain number of bars is called the depth level. In this example, point B would be
YFX Turtle System Indicator
Richard Yancy
Indicators
This indicator contains a custom version of the classic Turtle Trader indicator. It implements both the main system ( S1 ) and fail-safe system ( S2 ) as described by the original Turtles. Notifications can also be enabled for trade signals. The main rule of the indicator is to generate a signal when a T -period breakout occurs. A stop signal is then generated when an S -period high or low is breached. The T -period value is the number of periods used to evaluate a trend. S -period values are th
YFX Advanced Bands
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Advanced Bands indicator is a custom indicator based on the classic Bollinger Bands as created by John Bollinger. Generally, Bollinger Bands are created by adding/subtracting a number of standard deviations from the price. Advanced Bands also creates bands the same way and adds more features to be more useful for traders.   FEATURES Three levels of bands (inside, outside, extreme) and a moving average can be plotted. Area between bands can be filled and highlighted. Number of deviations for
YFX Advanced Bands Squeeze
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Advanced Bands Squeeze indicator is a custom indicator based on the classic Bollinger Bands as created by John Bollinger. The Bollinger Band Squeeze occurs when volatility falls to low levels and the Bollinger Bands narrow. This low volatility level is called a “Squeeze”.  According to John Bollinger, periods of low volatility are often followed by periods of high volatility, where prices tend to move a lot in either direction. Therefore, a volatility contraction or narrowing of the bands
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