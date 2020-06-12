YFX Candle Patterns

The Candle Patterns indicator provides a visual display of candlestick patterns. There are more than 100 patterns that can be displayed. The indicator allows for candles on the chart to be grouped and considered as one candle. This allows the price action within a candle to be observed in the context of a candlestick pattern. The number of bars per candle can be set in the parameters.

All patterns can be filtered so that only patterns with certain attributes are displayed. The prior trend is taken into account when identifying candlestick patterns. This is useful because the context is very important when considering the meaning of certain patterns. There are many other features and many of the features can be controlled in the parameters.

A control panel can be shown on the chart that allows users to control the display of identified patterns. Users can turn on/off the desired patterns. All control panel parameters can be set by the users.


Parameters

The Candle Patterns indicator has many configurable parameters. This allows for all aspects of the indicator to be changed for the user's preferences. By default, the indicator is designed to work without any configuration required. The parameters are divided into the following categories:

  • Yancy Indicator Parameters - Control the overall functionality of the indicator.
  • Candlestick Basic Parameters - Control how the Candle Patterns indicator is calculated and used.
  • Candlestick Pip Parameters - Define some useful pip values used in candle calculations.
  • Candlestick Ratio Parameters - Define some useful ratio values used in candle calculations.
  • Candle Filter Parameters - Control which candlestick patterns are calculated and searched. There are a large number of patterns that can be searched by this indicator. The filters help in refining the large number of patterns. Each filter on works on a specific attribute of a pattern. Other filters may include some patterns that are excluded by some filters. Filter values are all selected from drop-down list of predefined values, which are all self-explanatory.
  • Display Parameters - Control how candle patterns are displayed on the chart.
  • Location Parameters - Manage how the candle pattern control panel is displayed on the chart.
  • Font Parameters - Manage the fonts used in the indicator.
  • Color Parameters - Colors can be strongly preferred by users. The indicator allows all colors to be changed according to each user's preference. The specific colors do not change the underlying calculations of the indicator.
  • Sizing Parameters - Manage the size of lines used to draw candle on the chart.
  • Message Parameters - Determine how the indicator notifications are conveyed to the user. There are several options and the user can select which ones to use at any time. Multiple options can be enabled simultaneously.
  • Quiet Time Parameters - Control when notification messages are conveyed to the user. Parameters in this section specify a time period when all notifications are disabled. Settings in this section override the message parameters and alert parameters. No notification will be sent during quiet time.
  • Message Info Parameters - Configure if internal statistics are maintained by the indicator. The information is generally not needed by the user. Thus, it is recommended to leave the options disabled.
  • Debug Parameters - Debugging can be configured with the parameters in this section. Debugging would cause a great number of messages to be generated if enabled. It is highly recommended to leave debug disabled.

It should be noted that the user does not have to change any parameters for the indicator to work. All parameters have default values that have the lowest impact on the indicator and user. The Candle Patterns indicator is designed to work perfectly by just placing it on a chart.

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
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Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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YFX Currency Strength
Richard Yancy
Indicators
Overview This is a very simple indicator that displays the relative strength values of the currencies on te current chart and timeframe. The strength is only calculated for the currencies: AUD - Australian Dollar CAD - Canadian Dollar CHF - Swiss Franc EUR - European Union Euro GBP - Great Britain Pound JPY - Japanese Yen NZD - New Zealand Dollar USD - United States Dollar These are considered the major currencies in the world. There are 28  distinct combinations of major currency pairs. Other c
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Richard Yancy
Indicators
The YFX Symbol Data indicator is used to display all the information about the current chart symbol. The indicator makes it easy to examine much more information than just the bid/ask price. Information is categorized as follows: Basic Information - The most generic information about a symbol. It includes the symbol name, bid/ask prices, and spread data. It also includes the low price and high price reached during the current period. Timeframe Information - More details about the current timefra
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Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Advanced EMA indicator implements an exponential moving average with many additional features. First, EMA is color-coded to indicate distance between the price and EMA. This Advanced EMA has many features and configurations that set it far above standard EMA indicators used most platforms. There are 3 types of indications in the indicator. The EMA is color-coded. Secondly, cross points of price and EMA are marked. Thirdly, BUY/SELL signals are shown.‌ Color-coding the EMA allows you to easil
YFX Zones
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Zones indicator provides a visual display of the boundaries around a price action. There are two types of zones included in the indicator: High-Low price zones Time period zones (delineations) High-Low price zones display the boundaries of the High and Low price points. Typically, these zones are displayed for the High and Low price of the day. Time period zones display boundaries around time period intervals. PARAMETERS Yancy indicator IndicatorName – indicator name displayed in the chart
YFX Symbol Watermark
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The YFX Symbol Watermark indicator is used to display a watermark on your chart, which makes it easy to see at a glance the symbol information for any chart. The displayed information includes: Symbol Name and Timeframe on the chart Description of the currencies Tag line, which can contain any user-defined information All the information can be displayed on the chart so that it can be easily read. The indicator also has parameters that can be set to customize which information is displayed. Para
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Richard Yancy
Indicators
The YFX Symbol Selector indicator is used to easily change the chart symbol and period with a click of a button. This is done by using a selector GUI object that can be placed on any corner of the chart. The GUI selector contains the following information: Descriptive header for GUI selector panel Symbol information and controls for changing the chart symbol Period information and controls for changing the chart period Footer containing the current bid/ask quote for the currently selected symbol
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Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Wing Patterns indicator scans for many different kinds of Patterns using an XABCD structure. The term Wing Pattern is used to refer to all types of patterns based on a general XABCD structure, which is plotted in an alternate high-low extreme form. In other words, assume that point X is started at a low point on the chart. The point A is plotted at the next highest point within a certain number of bars. This certain number of bars is called the depth level. In this example, point B would be
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Richard Yancy
Indicators
This indicator contains a custom version of the classic Turtle Trader indicator. It implements both the main system ( S1 ) and fail-safe system ( S2 ) as described by the original Turtles. Notifications can also be enabled for trade signals. The main rule of the indicator is to generate a signal when a T -period breakout occurs. A stop signal is then generated when an S -period high or low is breached. The T -period value is the number of periods used to evaluate a trend. S -period values are th
YFX Advanced Bands
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Advanced Bands indicator is a custom indicator based on the classic Bollinger Bands as created by John Bollinger. Generally, Bollinger Bands are created by adding/subtracting a number of standard deviations from the price. Advanced Bands also creates bands the same way and adds more features to be more useful for traders.   FEATURES Three levels of bands (inside, outside, extreme) and a moving average can be plotted. Area between bands can be filled and highlighted. Number of deviations for
YFX Advanced Bands Squeeze
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Advanced Bands Squeeze indicator is a custom indicator based on the classic Bollinger Bands as created by John Bollinger. The Bollinger Band Squeeze occurs when volatility falls to low levels and the Bollinger Bands narrow. This low volatility level is called a “Squeeze”.  According to John Bollinger, periods of low volatility are often followed by periods of high volatility, where prices tend to move a lot in either direction. Therefore, a volatility contraction or narrowing of the bands
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