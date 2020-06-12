YFX Advanced EMA

The Advanced EMA indicator implements an exponential moving average with many additional features. First, EMA is color-coded to indicate distance between the price and EMA. This Advanced EMA has many features and configurations that set it far above standard EMA indicators used most platforms.

There are 3 types of indications in the indicator. The EMA is color-coded. Secondly, cross points of price and EMA are marked. Thirdly, BUY/SELL signals are shown.‌ Color-coding the EMA allows you to easily determine the distance between price and EMA. This marks the significance of the current price action. Levels of significance are measured by level:

Weak

Medium

Strong

Each level is measured on the up or down side. ‌The second indication is the marking of cross points between price and EMA.‌ The third indication is to indicate a change in price direction.





‌Parameters

Yancy Indicator Parameters

Indicator Name – Indicator name that is displayed in the chart data window

Indicator name that is displayed in the chart data window Indicator Offset – Change offset to force calculations to be made based on previous bars

Change offset to force calculations to be made based on previous bars Only Load Visible Data – If true, then indicator will only perform calculations for data visible on the chart

EMA Parameters

Enable EMA Module – Other YFX indicators can use data in the Advanced EMA indicator

Other YFX indicators can use data in the Advanced EMA indicator EMA Periods – The default number of periods to use when calculating the EMA

The default number of periods to use when calculating the EMA EMA Price Series – Choose which price to use for EMA calculations

EMA Range Parameters

Weak Range Points – Smallest measurable distance between the price and EMA is called a Weak Range. Distance is specified in number of points. The value can be changed but should be lower than the medium and strong ranges

Smallest measurable distance between the price and EMA is called a Weak Range. Distance is specified in number of points. The value can be changed but should be lower than the medium and strong ranges Medium Range Points – Next measurable distance level above Weak Range is the Medium Range. Value should be greater than the Weak Range value but lower than the Strong Range value

Next measurable distance level above Weak Range is the Medium Range. Value should be greater than the Weak Range value but lower than the Strong Range value Strong Range Points – Largest measurable distance between the price and EMA is called a Strong Range. Value should be greater than both Weak and Medium Range values

EMA Display Parameters

Display EMA Line – The actual display of the EMA can be configured. Changing the value to ‘false’ will disable the EMA display

The actual display of the EMA can be configured. Changing the value to ‘false’ will disable the EMA display Display Trade Signals – Setting the value to ‘true’ will cause signals to be displayed

Setting the value to ‘true’ will cause signals to be displayed Display Cross Markers – Setting the parameter to ‘true’ will cause the markers to be shown

Color Parameters

Neutral Color – EMA is displayed in this color

EMA is displayed in this color Up Weak Range Color– Display Weak Range in this color for uptrend EMA

Display Weak Range in this color for uptrend EMA Up Medium Range Color– Display Medium Range in this color for uptrend EMA

Display Medium Range in this color for uptrend EMA Up Strong Range Color– Display Strong Range in this color for uptrend EMA

Display Strong Range in this color for uptrend EMA Down Weak Range Color– Display Weak Range in this color for downtrend EMA

Display Weak Range in this color for downtrend EMA Down Medium Range Color– Display Medium Range in this color for downtrend EMA

Display Medium Range in this color for downtrend EMA Down Strong Range Color– Display Strong Range in this color for downtrend EMA

Display Strong Range in this color for downtrend EMA BUY Trade Signal Color – Display BUY signals in this color

Display BUY signals in this color SELL Trade Signal Color – Display SELL signals in this color

Display SELL signals in this color Cross Marker Color – Display crosses in this color

Size Parameters

EMA Line Width – Primary EMA line width

Primary EMA line width Trade Signal Marker Width – Signals line width

Signals line width Cross Marker Width – Cross mark line width

Alert Parameters

Alert Trade Signals – Alerts can be generated for new BUY/SELL signals

Alerts can be generated for new BUY/SELL signals Alert Crosses – Alerts can be generated when the price crosses the EMA

Alerts can be generated when the price crosses the EMA Alert Weak Range – Alerts can be generated when the indicator enters the Weak Range

Alerts can be generated when the indicator enters the Weak Range Alert Medium Range – Alerts can generated when the indicator enters the Medium Range

Alerts can generated when the indicator enters the Medium Range Alert Strong Range – Alerts can generated when the indicator enters the Strong Range

Message Parameters

Show Comments – Messages can be displayed in comment section

Messages can be displayed in comment section Show Alerts – Messages can be displayed in Alert popup window

Messages can be displayed in Alert popup window Send Email – Messages can be emailed to users

Messages can be emailed to users Send Push Notifications – Messages can be pushed to user’s mobile phone application

Messages can be pushed to user’s mobile phone application Print to Journal – Messages can be written to terminal’s journal

Messages can be written to terminal’s journal Print to Output File – Messages can be written to external file

Messages can be written to external file Name of Output File – File name of message file

Quiet Time Parameters

Enable Quiet Time – Quiet time process can be enabled or disable.

Quiet time process can be enabled or disable. Quiet Time Start (local time zone) – Start time of quiet period

Start time of quiet period Quiet Time End (local time zone) – End time of period