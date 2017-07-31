BScalper

  • Experts
  • Alexandr Maltsev
    Alexandr Maltsev

    Alexandr Maltsev

    We are a team of enthusiasts in algorithmic forex trading, our goal is to create truly working and well-earning advisors for professional traders from around the world. Therefore we will be glad to any comments or suggestions.
    We have been making trading programs for more than 10 years.
    1 topic 7 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 31 July 2017
  • Activations: 5

The BScalper Expert Advisor is a flexible tool for searching and exploiting the regularities of the flat market conditions.


Advantages and features

  1. The EA has a high speed of optimization and testing.
  2. Each trade involves a stop loss.
  3. The EA does no use hedging, martingale, grid and other risky strategies.
  4. Suitable for various financial instruments.
  5. Entries and exits are performed at market.
  6. The Expert Advisor is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator.
  7. The EA gains advantage of the time periods that are most suitable for trading return movements.


Input parameters

  • Magic - identification number of trades.
  • Deposit - deposit position size calculation is based on.
  • Risk - risk per deal in %.
  • Lots - position volume in lots.
  • MaxMargLev - orders will not be opened if the current Level value on your account is less than the specified value.
  • StopLoss - stop loss in points.
  • TakeProfit - take profit in points.
  • StartHour - trading period start hour.
  • TradingHours - trading period width in hours.
  • buys - allow buy orders.
  • sells - allow sell orders.
  • inPeriod - indicator period for entering a position.
  • inDeviation - indicator deviation for entering a position.
  • outPeriod - indicator period for exiting a position.
  • outDeviation - indicator deviation for exiting a position.
  • iShift - shift of the indicator in relation to the price chart.
  • iTimeFrame - indicator timeframe in minutes (recommended 1).
  • iMinTunnel - indicator channel minimum width (distance between the upper and lower Bollinger Bands), at which positions can be opened, in points.
  • CloseByOpositePos - close the current position when the opposite signal appears.
  • CloseByEndPeriod - close all positions at the end of a trading period.
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
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Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
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Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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