BScalper
- Experts
-
Alexandr MaltsevWe are a team of enthusiasts in algorithmic forex trading, our goal is to create truly working and well-earning advisors for professional traders from around the world. Therefore we will be glad to any comments or suggestions.
We have been making trading programs for more than 10 years.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 July 2017
- Activations: 5
The BScalper Expert Advisor is a flexible tool for searching and exploiting the regularities of the flat market conditions.
Advantages and features
- The EA has a high speed of optimization and testing.
- Each trade involves a stop loss.
- The EA does no use hedging, martingale, grid and other risky strategies.
- Suitable for various financial instruments.
- Entries and exits are performed at market.
- The Expert Advisor is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator.
- The EA gains advantage of the time periods that are most suitable for trading return movements.
Input parameters
- Magic - identification number of trades.
- Deposit - deposit position size calculation is based on.
- Risk - risk per deal in %.
- Lots - position volume in lots.
- MaxMargLev - orders will not be opened if the current Level value on your account is less than the specified value.
- StopLoss - stop loss in points.
- TakeProfit - take profit in points.
- StartHour - trading period start hour.
- TradingHours - trading period width in hours.
- buys - allow buy orders.
- sells - allow sell orders.
- inPeriod - indicator period for entering a position.
- inDeviation - indicator deviation for entering a position.
- outPeriod - indicator period for exiting a position.
- outDeviation - indicator deviation for exiting a position.
- iShift - shift of the indicator in relation to the price chart.
- iTimeFrame - indicator timeframe in minutes (recommended 1).
- iMinTunnel - indicator channel minimum width (distance between the upper and lower Bollinger Bands), at which positions can be opened, in points.
- CloseByOpositePos - close the current position when the opposite signal appears.
- CloseByEndPeriod - close all positions at the end of a trading period.