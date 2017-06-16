The Impulse Checker indicator is designed for informing about the price acceleration and determining the optimal entry points during an increased market volatility (for example, at the opening of the market or during the release of high-impact news).

The indicator utilizes the fundamental regularity of the market, which assumes that after an impulse of a certain size at a certain point appears, the price movement continues, which allows earning a large number of points.





Description of the indicator operation

During its operation, the indicator draws a price channel as a T1 rectangle with a width of T1sec seconds. This channel visually displays the size of the current Delta. If Mode2 is enabled, a second T2 rectangle is drawn on the chart, which displays the size of the previous price channel with a width of T2min minutes.

Delta - price movement over the last T1sec seconds. A price movement is measured as points from the current price to the point T1sec seconds ago.

The indicator draws entry points if the Delta exceeds all values included by the Modes:

MinDelta (if Mode1 is enabled)

(if Mode1 is enabled) HL * T2ratio (if Mode2 is enabled)

(if Mode2 is enabled) DayVolAvg * T3ratio (if Mode3 is enabled)

All these values (including the value of Delta) are displayed in the information block at the top left corner of the screen in real time.





Feature Highlights

Does not repaint/redraw

Performs accurate calculations based on tick data

Draws entry points

Draws SL and TP levels

Optimally suited for news trading and trading strong price movements





Input parameters