Scalper hunting pro

=== What is Scalper Hunting? ===

Scalper Hunting is an MT5 indicator that automatically generates trading signals by combining overall market conditions with multiple technical indicators.
By stacking several indicators and applying multiple filters, it focuses on high-potential setups only, helping you trade with more clarity and less noise.

It is designed not for a single lucky trade, but to support a long-term, sustainable approach, helping traders stay in the market longer with a structured and disciplined framework.


=== How it works ===


Scalper Hunting can be used on the following markets:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Major FX pairs (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

  • Indices such as NASDAQ, US30, DAX and more

Supported trading styles:

  • Scalping on lower timeframes

  • Day trading / intraday trading

The indicator only generates signals at the close of a candle.
It combines:

  • Market structure

  • Technical indicators

  • Session and time filters

to filter out low-quality and noisy conditions, and focus on clean, higher-probability signals.


=== Key Features ===

  • Non-repainting signals
  • Alert and push notifications
  • Multi-asset support
  • Session & custom time filters
  • Single TP or multi-TP structure
  • Custom no-signal time filter

     

Historical signal review & performance insight

  • The indicator can reconstruct signals from approximately the last 1 year directly on the chart.

  • This allows you to visually review:

    • Which months performed best

    • Which sessions were more favorable

    • Which symbols delivered stronger results

  • By adjusting session, time, TP and SL settings, you can find conditions that best match your personal trading style.


=== How to install ===

  1. Purchase/download the indicator from MQL5.com.

  2. In MT5, go to the top menu: “File” → “Open Data Folder”.

  3. In the opened folder, navigate to: MQL5 → Indicators .

  4. Copy the downloaded .ex5 file into the Indicators folder.

  5. Restart MT5 or right-click in the Navigator window and choose “Refresh”.

  6. In the Navigator window, under “Indicators”, find Scalper Hunting and

    • double-click it, or

    • drag and drop it onto your chart.


=== How to use ===

1. Session / time window settings

  • In the input parameters, choose the sessions or custom time windows you want to trade.

  • Examples:

    • Enable only London + New York

    • Trade only between 09:00–12:00 platform time


2. x_line and TP/SL configuration

  • Set x_line (if applicable), TP and SL values according to your strategy.

  • For short-term scalping, you may choose tighter TP/SL.

  • For intraday or slightly longer trades, you can use wider targets.

  • Adjust everything according to your risk tolerance.


3. Use of TP and SL (strongly recommended)

  • For proper trade management, it is strongly recommended to always use both TP and SL.

  • You can choose between:

    • Single TP, or

    • Multi-TP (partial take profit) setup.


4. Interpreting the signals

  • Green arrowLong (buy) signal

  • Red arrowSell (short) signal

  • Signals are confirmed at candle close, and arrows do not move or repaint afterwards.


5. From testing to live trading

  • First, test the indicator on a demo account for a sufficient period.

  • Check if your settings for TP/SL, sessions and time filters fit your style and the instruments you trade.

  • After you are comfortable with the behavior and performance,
    start on a live account with small position sizes and scale up only if it suits you.


Wishing you stable and happy trading with Scalper Hunting.






Disclaimer : Trading always involves the risk of loss, and we recommend that you only expose funds that you can afford to lose.



