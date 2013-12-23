Moving Average Cross Expert Advisor is a standard trend trading robot that can work on a real account at any broker with any order execution method. It is resistant to connection failures and is capable of managing the margin preventing a deposit's "overloading" when working with other Expert Advisors. The robot also has built-in features for following the Martingale principles.

Moving Average Cross is based on the following idea:

Crossing of two Moving Average lines (fast and slow ones) as a signal for opening and closing a position together with additional functions to enhance the efficiency of the trading robot's operation.

The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions, as well as simplicity and clarity when configuring and testing the system.





Market Entry Rules

The Expert Advisor enters the market when the next candlestick after the signal one opens. A signal candlestick is a candlestick, at which the market entry signal has been detected.

Market entry signals:

BUY: fast MA crosses slow MA upwards.

SELL: fast MA crosses slow MA downwards.

Take Profit and Stop Loss values can be specified when opening a deal. If these values are less than the ones allowed by a broker, the Expert Advisor installs them automatically.





Market Exit Rules

If Closing by MACross function is enabled, the Expert Advisor exits the market at the moment the next candlestick after the signal one is opened. A signal candlestick is a candlestick, at which the market exit signal has been detected.

Market exit signals:

BUY: fast MA crosses slow MA downwards.

SELL: fast MA crosses slow MA upwards.

The operation can also be closed manually or according to the predetermined Take Profit or Stop Loss.





Additional Features of the Trading Robot

Placing Stop Loss and Take Profit orders.

When opening a position, the system places Take Profit and Stop Loss orders. This serves as an additional security measure, as the orders placed by the system are managed by these orders in case of connection failure or other technical problems. Moving Stop Loss to break-even point.

This function allows you to move Stop Loss order to break-even point. That can dramatically decrease the number of losing trades in case of flat market movements. Trailing Stop.

This function allows you to move Stop Loss order stepwise defending the already received profit in case there is an open position. Trading the variable volume.

This function uses well-known Martingale principle when the next trade is performed with an increased volume after the loss-making one. Please keep in mind that using this trading method carries a higher risk.





Description of Expert Advisor Parameters