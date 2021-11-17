Alex Ivanov FX Master

FX Master Expert Advisor opens positions at breakthroughs of support and resistance levels.

The EA trades during both trend and flat movements with no need to adjust parameters.

The EA uses the minimum stop loss (250 points) allowing the efficient use of funds and risk management.

Working timeframe: 1H

Recomended params for trading - all default values, excluding Filtration: AUDUSD=8, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD =12, USDCHF = 28


Note! Use "Every tick" mode when testing the EA!


Inputs

  • Fix_Lot – lot size when trading a fixed order volume.
  • Auto_Lot - trade a floating lot.
  • Max_Risk – deposit % to be used by the EA when trading a floating lot.
  • Take_Profit – take profit in points.
  • Stop_Loss – stop loss in points.
  • Indent_Order - distance in points from support/resistance level, at which an order is set.
  • Max_Slip - maximum slippage from the calculated level, at which the EA opens a trade.
  • Min_Range - minimum distance between support and resistance levels, at which the EA is to set new orders.
  • Filtration – minimum number of bars for forming new levels for placing orders. The greater the value, the more important levels the EA selects to perform trades.
  • Max_Spread – maximum spread, at which the EA trades.
  • SL_To_Zero - move a stop loss to a breakeven.
  • SL_To_Zero_Level – value in points when the trading robot moves stop loss to breakeven level.
  • Min_Profit – profit in points, to which a stop loss is moved in case of SL_To_Zero.
  • Use_Trailing_SL – trailing stop loss.
  • Is_Trailing_Virtual - ordinary or virtual trailing.
  • Start_Trailing_Level - value in points, upon reaching which the Expert Advisor performs stop loss trailing.
  • Trailing_Stop – value in points from the current stop loss price after moving a stop loss during trailing.
  • Trailing_Step – profit in points, at which the EA sends a stop loss to a new level during trailing.
  • Stop_On_US_Payrolls – suspend trading before the release of USA Nonfarm Payrolls.
  • US_Payrolls_Hour – time (hour of the day), at which the EA suspends trading before the release of Nonfarm US Payrolls.
  • Stop_On_Weekend – suspend trading before weekends.
  • Fri_Close_Hour, Fri_Close_Min – time (hours and minutes), at which the EA suspends trading on Friday.
  • Use_Delay_On_Monday – disable placing orders at the start of a trading day on Monday.
  • Mon_Open_Hour, Mon_Open_Min – time (hours and minutes), till which the EA does not place orders on Monday.
  • Write_Log – maintain a separate file logging the EA operation.
  • Order_Mark_Color - color of the order marker set by the EA.
  • Send_Push - push notifications.
  • Send_Email - email messages.
  • Magic - identifier for detecting the EA's "own" orders.
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4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
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EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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