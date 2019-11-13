Gold brushes

EA introduction:

Gold long short hedging is a full-automatic trading strategy of long short trading, automatic change of hands and dynamic stop loss and stop profit. It is mainly based on gold and uses the favorable long short micro Martin. At the same time, combined with the hedging mechanism, long short hedging will be carried out in the oscillatory market, and in the trend market, the wrong order of loss will be stopped directly to comply with the unilateral trend, so the strategy can be applied to both the unilateral market and the oscillatory market.

1. Multi cycle hybrid operation, two cycle deviation from opening, kinetic energy reduction

2. Dynamic stop gain and stop loss, automatically adjusted according to daily amplitude

3. Single and overall multiple risk control with mobile stop loss protection

4. The basic position is not overnight, not every weekend, not afraid of big market,

5. Adapt to various market conditions without fear of unilateral and shocks

6. Large quantity of single, can be used as a profit EA