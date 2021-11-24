ST Binary Option Panel MT4

  • Utilities
  • Irek Gilmutdinov
    Irek Gilmutdinov

    Irek Gilmutdinov

    4.9 (569)
    I'm a software developer with focus on MetaTrader platform.
    I've got many years experience both in trading and coding:
    MetaTrader (MQL4/MQL5)
    Amibroker (AFL)
    TradingView (Pine Script)
    ThinkOrSwim (Think Script)
    NinjaTrader (Ninja Script)
    CTrader (CAlgo)
    Personal job:
    6 products 67 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 24 November 2021

This panel is designed for manual binary options trading. It is possible to set the position volume and the expiration time.

Note: make sure your broker supports binary option trading via the MetaTrader 4!


Settings

  • Ask confirmation - ask for additional confirmation before opening;
  • Magic number - unique identifier of opened positions.
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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ST Trades2Chart MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
5 (1)
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The utility displays information about performed trades on the current chart. The account history as well as a separate file can be used as a data source. The file format is set manually or selected from available templates. Settings: Source - where to take data from, from_History - account history, from_File - csv file. File Name - file name. The file has to be located at ..\MQL4\Files\ directory of the terminal. File Format - select the file format from the list: MQ_Signals - file of trades f
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ST Chart Synchronization MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
3.5 (2)
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This utility ensures a real-time synchronization of multiple charts. Any event of a graphical object creation/modification/deletion, chart scrolling and zooming is copied from the current source chart to one or more receiving charts. Note: demo-version of this product doesn't work in the backtester! ______________________________________________________________ Settings: Synchronize with - select the receivers: Same symbol - all charts with the same symbol; Same symbol - all charts with the same
AnyChart MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
Utilities
AnyChart is a multifunctional tool allowing you to work with non-standard charts in MetaTrader 4. It includes collector of ticks and generator of charts for trading (hst files) and testing (fxt files). Supported chart types are second, tick and renko ones. Settings Starting Date - start date for chart plotting. Ending Date - end date for chart plotting. Chart Type - chart type: Time - time chart, each bar contains a certain time interval; Tick - volume chart, each bar contains a certain number
ST Object by Symbol MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
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This utility binds each created graphical object to the chart symbol. Binding is performed by adding a symbol prefix to a graphical object name. Later, after you change the symbol on the chart, it provides displaying only the objects binded to the current symbol and all other objects become hidden. Parameters Ignore objects with prefix - the indicator will skip graphical objects with the specified prefix in their names. Note: demo version from the market is limited to strategy tester and cannot
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ST Chart Synchronization MT5
Irek Gilmutdinov
Utilities
This utility ensures a real-time synchronization of multiple charts. Any event of a graphical object creation/modification/deletion, chart scrolling and zooming is copied from the current source chart to one or more receiving charts. Note: demo-version of this product doesn't work in the backtester! ______________________________________________________________ Settings: Synchronize with - select the receivers: Same symbol - all charts with the same symbol; Same symbol - all charts with the same
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