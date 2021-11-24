ST Binary Option Panel MT4
- Utilities
-
Irek GilmutdinovI'm a software developer with focus on MetaTrader platform.
I've got many years experience both in trading and coding:
MetaTrader (MQL4/MQL5)
Amibroker (AFL)
TradingView (Pine Script)
ThinkOrSwim (Think Script)
NinjaTrader (Ninja Script)
CTrader (CAlgo)
Personal job:
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 November 2021
This panel is designed for manual binary options trading. It is possible to set the position volume and the expiration time.
Note: make sure your broker supports binary option trading via the MetaTrader 4!
Settings
- Ask confirmation - ask for additional confirmation before opening;
- Magic number - unique identifier of opened positions.