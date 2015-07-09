ST Trades2Chart MT4

5

The utility displays information about performed trades on the current chart. The account history as well as a separate file can be used as a data source. The file format is set manually or selected from available templates.


Settings:

  • Source - where to take data from, from_History - account history, from_File - csv file.
  • File Name - file name. The file has to be located at ..\MQL4\Files\ directory of the terminal.
  • File Format - select the file format from the list: MQ_Signals - file of trades from the "Signals" section of www.mql5.com, Myfxbook - file of trades from , Manual - manual setting.
  • Manual format - specify the format in case of manual setting. Enumerate fields in the order they are given in the file. Fields:
    • ОТ - opening time;
    • OP - open price;
    • CT - closing time;
    • CP - close price;
    • N - order ticket;
    • S - order currency;
    • D - order type;
    • L - lot size;
    • SL - stop loss level;
    • TP - take profit level.

Six of these fields (bold font) are obligatory for plotting a close order. NB: in the absence of CT and CP fields the script will consider orders as opened.

Fields must be split up by a separator which shall be the same for all fields. You can omit unwanted fields using the separator several times.

  • Date format - format of the date used in the file.
  • Time shift (hrs) - time shift of trades (hours), used if there is a lag time towards the data source.


Reviews 1
bharatw
267
bharatw 2022.02.07 16:19 
 

Prompt response and resolution. Keep up the good work. Thank you.

More from author
ST Chart Synchronization MT5
Irek Gilmutdinov
Utilities
This utility ensures a real-time synchronization of multiple charts. Any event of a graphical object creation/modification/deletion, chart scrolling and zooming is copied from the current source chart to one or more receiving charts. Note: demo-version of this product doesn't work in the backtester! ______________________________________________________________ Settings: Synchronize with - select the receivers: Same symbol - all charts with the same symbol; Same symbol - all charts with the same
ST Binary Option Panel MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
Utilities
This panel is designed for manual binary options trading. It is possible to set the position volume and the expiration time. Note: make sure your broker supports binary option trading via the MetaTrader 4! Settings Ask confirmation - ask for additional confirmation before opening; Magic number - unique identifier of opened positions.
FREE
ST Object by Symbol MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
Utilities
This utility binds each created graphical object to the chart symbol. Binding is performed by adding a symbol prefix to a graphical object name. Later, after you change the symbol on the chart, it provides displaying only the objects binded to the current symbol and all other objects become hidden. Parameters Ignore objects with prefix - the indicator will skip graphical objects with the specified prefix in their names. Note: demo version from the market is limited to strategy tester and cannot
FREE
ST Chart Synchronization MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
3.5 (2)
Utilities
This utility ensures a real-time synchronization of multiple charts. Any event of a graphical object creation/modification/deletion, chart scrolling and zooming is copied from the current source chart to one or more receiving charts. Note: demo-version of this product doesn't work in the backtester! ______________________________________________________________ Settings: Synchronize with - select the receivers: Same symbol - all charts with the same symbol; Same symbol - all charts with the same
AnyChart MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
Utilities
AnyChart is a multifunctional tool allowing you to work with non-standard charts in MetaTrader 4. It includes collector of ticks and generator of charts for trading (hst files) and testing (fxt files). Supported chart types are second, tick and renko ones. Settings Starting Date - start date for chart plotting. Ending Date - end date for chart plotting. Chart Type - chart type: Time - time chart, each bar contains a certain time interval; Tick - volume chart, each bar contains a certain number
