ST Trades2Chart MT4

The utility displays information about performed trades on the current chart. The account history as well as a separate file can be used as a data source. The file format is set manually or selected from available templates.

Six of these fields (bold font) are obligatory for plotting a close order. NB: in the absence of CT and CP fields the script will consider orders as opened.

Fields must be split up by a separator which shall be the same for all fields. You can omit unwanted fields using the separator several times.