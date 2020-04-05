BubisGold

Bubis Gold - Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

What is Bubis Gold?

Bubis Gold is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It runs five independent strategies in parallel, each with its own logic, magic number, lot sizing, and risk management. The goal is to diversify by logic, not by symbol: since all five trade the same instrument, their low inter-correlation produces a smoother equity curve than any single strategy alone.



The 5 Strategies

# Strategy Style Timeframe Session Avg Duration
S1 Trend Continuation Swing M15/H1 London + NY 2 h - 2 days
S2 Volume Pullback Scalping M5/M10 London + NY 30 min - 4 h
S3 Swing S/R Reversal Intraday M15/M30 London + early NY 1 - 8 h
S4 Session Range Breakout Scalping M15/H1 After range close 1 - 6 h
S5 SMC Liquidity Grab Intraday M15/H1 London + NY 30 min - 3 h

S1 - Trend Continuation

Identifies a strong directional trend using dual-EMA crossovers on the entry timeframe, confirmed by EMA alignment and slope on a higher timeframe. Once a trend leg is armed, it waits for one of two entries:

  • Pullback reclaim: price retraces to the fast EMA zone, then reclaims it with a bullish/bearish candle.
  • Breakout-retest: price breaks a structural level, retests it, and resumes.

Managed with adjustable break-even, trailing stop, and partial take-profit at a configurable reward-to-risk ratio.

S2 - Volume Pullback

Detects high-volume impulse candles on M5 that signal institutional participation. Once a valid impulse is identified, the EA waits for a controlled pullback to the trend EMA (M10 line) and enters when the price reclaims the level. Filters include trend separation, slope, volatility minimums, slow-structure boundaries, and optional break confirmation. Multi-pullback support allows up to N entries from the same impulse setup.

S3 - Swing Support/Resistance Reversal

Scans higher-timeframe (M30) swing points to build support and resistance zones. When price reaches a zone with a strong rejection candle (high wick-to-body ratio), RSI confirmation, and optional sweep/liquidity grab, the EA enters toward the opposite side. ADX range filtering ensures the strategy only operates in non-trending regimes. Optional filters: RSI divergence, minimum zone touches, volume confirmation, and trend alignment.

S4 - Session Range Breakout

Calculates the high-low range of a configurable GMT session (default: 00:00-06:00 Asian range). When price breaks out of the range with sufficient candle quality, ADX strength, and trend alignment, the EA arms a breakout. It then waits for a retest of the broken level before entering - a classic institutional entry pattern that filters false breakouts. Optional direct breakout mode allows immediate entry without waiting for the retest.

S5 - SMC Liquidity Grab

Based on Smart Money Concepts: detects when price sweeps a liquidity level (equal highs/lows) with a long-wick candle, then waits for WaveTrend confirmation before entering the reversal. The WaveTrend oscillator ensures the entry only fires when momentum has genuinely shifted. Optional filters: equal-lows clustering, HTF structural level proximity, sweep volume, and minimum reclaim distance.

Key Features

  • 5 independent strategies - enable/disable each individually
  • Per-strategy lot sizing: fixed lots or % equity risk
  • Per-strategy management: break-even, trailing stop, max trades/day, consecutive loss limits, cooldown periods, session windows, max spread
  • Portfolio-wide protection: max daily loss %, max weekly loss %, max drawdown %, aggregate open risk cap, same-direction risk cap, max total positions
  • Global filters: spread limit, high-impact USD news blocker (live only), volatility circuit breaker, broker rollover avoidance, Friday cutoff, Sunday gap protection
  • GMT auto-detection with manual override for brokers with non-standard time zones
  • CSV trade export for external analysis
  • Per-bar signal evaluation - no tick-based repainting; all signals fire on closed candles for backtest reliability
  • Persistent state via Global Variables - survives MT5 restarts without losing leg/setup context

Setup and Recommendations

Parameter Recommendation
Symbol XAUUSD only
Timeframe Any (strategies use their own TFs internally)
Account type Hedging recommended
Broker Raw-spread / ECN (spread < 20 pts on XAUUSD) - Tested in IC Markets/IC Trading
Minimum deposit $500 (0.01 lot) / $5,000 (0.10 lot)
Leverage 1:100 or higher

Before going live:

  1. Run a full backtest (2019-present) with "Every tick based on real ticks" for reliable results.
  2. Forward-test on a demo account for at least 4 weeks to verify execution quality (spread, slippage, session clock).
  3. Start live with reduced risk (half your target %) for 1-2 months before scaling up.
  4. Optimize each strategy individually - never all parameters at once.

Input Parameters

All ~170 parameters are fully documented in English with descriptive tooltips directly in the MT5 input dialog. Every filter can be disabled by setting it to 0/false, allowing you to isolate the impact of each change in backtesting.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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BubisQuant
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BubisQuant EA — Multistrategy + Grid Recovery for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and Forex LAUNCH PROMO: $49 (limited time) — price will increase as the product matures. Early buyers get the lowest price + free lifetime updates. Get in early and lock in the launch price. ******************* DOWNLOAD SETFILES  *******************  Date: 03/07/2026 ******************* DOWNLOAD DOCUMENTATION *********
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