Bubis Gold - Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for XAUUSD



What is Bubis Gold? Bubis Gold is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It runs five independent strategies in parallel, each with its own logic, magic number, lot sizing, and risk management. The goal is to diversify by logic, not by symbol: since all five trade the same instrument, their low inter-correlation produces a smoother equity curve than any single strategy alone.









The 5 Strategies

# Strategy Style Timeframe Session Avg Duration S1 Trend Continuation Swing M15/H1 London + NY 2 h - 2 days S2 Volume Pullback Scalping M5/M10 London + NY 30 min - 4 h S3 Swing S/R Reversal Intraday M15/M30 London + early NY 1 - 8 h S4 Session Range Breakout Scalping M15/H1 After range close 1 - 6 h S5 SMC Liquidity Grab Intraday M15/H1 London + NY 30 min - 3 h





S1 - Trend Continuation

Identifies a strong directional trend using dual-EMA crossovers on the entry timeframe, confirmed by EMA alignment and slope on a higher timeframe. Once a trend leg is armed, it waits for one of two entries:

Pullback reclaim : price retraces to the fast EMA zone, then reclaims it with a bullish/bearish candle.

: price retraces to the fast EMA zone, then reclaims it with a bullish/bearish candle. Breakout-retest: price breaks a structural level, retests it, and resumes.

Managed with adjustable break-even, trailing stop, and partial take-profit at a configurable reward-to-risk ratio.

S2 - Volume Pullback

Detects high-volume impulse candles on M5 that signal institutional participation. Once a valid impulse is identified, the EA waits for a controlled pullback to the trend EMA (M10 line) and enters when the price reclaims the level. Filters include trend separation, slope, volatility minimums, slow-structure boundaries, and optional break confirmation. Multi-pullback support allows up to N entries from the same impulse setup.

S3 - Swing Support/Resistance Reversal

Scans higher-timeframe (M30) swing points to build support and resistance zones. When price reaches a zone with a strong rejection candle (high wick-to-body ratio), RSI confirmation, and optional sweep/liquidity grab, the EA enters toward the opposite side. ADX range filtering ensures the strategy only operates in non-trending regimes. Optional filters: RSI divergence, minimum zone touches, volume confirmation, and trend alignment.

S4 - Session Range Breakout

Calculates the high-low range of a configurable GMT session (default: 00:00-06:00 Asian range). When price breaks out of the range with sufficient candle quality, ADX strength, and trend alignment, the EA arms a breakout. It then waits for a retest of the broken level before entering - a classic institutional entry pattern that filters false breakouts. Optional direct breakout mode allows immediate entry without waiting for the retest.

S5 - SMC Liquidity Grab

Based on Smart Money Concepts: detects when price sweeps a liquidity level (equal highs/lows) with a long-wick candle, then waits for WaveTrend confirmation before entering the reversal. The WaveTrend oscillator ensures the entry only fires when momentum has genuinely shifted. Optional filters: equal-lows clustering, HTF structural level proximity, sweep volume, and minimum reclaim distance.

Key Features

5 independent strategies - enable/disable each individually

- enable/disable each individually Per-strategy lot sizing : fixed lots or % equity risk

: fixed lots or % equity risk Per-strategy management : break-even, trailing stop, max trades/day, consecutive loss limits, cooldown periods, session windows, max spread

: break-even, trailing stop, max trades/day, consecutive loss limits, cooldown periods, session windows, max spread Portfolio-wide protection : max daily loss %, max weekly loss %, max drawdown %, aggregate open risk cap, same-direction risk cap, max total positions

: max daily loss %, max weekly loss %, max drawdown %, aggregate open risk cap, same-direction risk cap, max total positions Global filters : spread limit, high-impact USD news blocker (live only), volatility circuit breaker, broker rollover avoidance, Friday cutoff, Sunday gap protection

: spread limit, high-impact USD news blocker (live only), volatility circuit breaker, broker rollover avoidance, Friday cutoff, Sunday gap protection GMT auto-detection with manual override for brokers with non-standard time zones

with manual override for brokers with non-standard time zones CSV trade export for external analysis

for external analysis Per-bar signal evaluation - no tick-based repainting; all signals fire on closed candles for backtest reliability

- no tick-based repainting; all signals fire on closed candles for backtest reliability Persistent state via Global Variables - survives MT5 restarts without losing leg/setup context

Setup and Recommendations

Parameter Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD only Timeframe Any (strategies use their own TFs internally) Account type Hedging recommended Broker Raw-spread / ECN (spread < 20 pts on XAUUSD) - Tested in IC Markets/IC Trading Minimum deposit $500 (0.01 lot) / $5,000 (0.10 lot) Leverage 1:100 or higher

Before going live:

Run a full backtest (2019-present) with "Every tick based on real ticks" for reliable results. Forward-test on a demo account for at least 4 weeks to verify execution quality (spread, slippage, session clock). Start live with reduced risk (half your target %) for 1-2 months before scaling up. Optimize each strategy individually - never all parameters at once.

Input Parameters

All ~170 parameters are fully documented in English with descriptive tooltips directly in the MT5 input dialog. Every filter can be disabled by setting it to 0/false, allowing you to isolate the impact of each change in backtesting.