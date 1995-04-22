Breakout Recovery System

Box Breakout Recovery trades the breakout of a user-defined time window and manages the outcome with a structured recovery chain rather than a fixed grid.

How it works

Box formation. Between the start and end times you set (server time), the EA records the highest high and lowest low of that window. Stop orders. At the end of the window it places a Buy Stop above the box high and a Sell Stop below the box low, each offset by a configurable number of points. Take profit is a percentage of the measured box range; stop loss is the box range plus an offset. One side wins. When one order fills, the opposite pending order is deleted immediately. The recovery order. A single stop order in the opposite direction is placed at exactly the open trade's stop-loss price, with its own take profit set as a larger percentage of the box range. If the trade reaches its target, this order is cancelled and the day ends. If the trade is stopped out, the recovery order fills at that same price and takes over. Chaining. The sequence can repeat up to the maximum number of recoveries you allow. Set the maximum to zero to disable recovery entirely and run it as a plain breakout system. Trailing stop. Optional. Once a position gains the configured number of points, the stop is trailed behind price at a set distance, moving only in increments of a minimum step. Cleanup. At the time you specify, any remaining position or pending order belonging to this EA is closed and deleted, and the EA resets for the next session.

The EA only ever manages its own orders, identified by magic number and symbol, so it can share an account with other systems.

Requirements

Hedging account required. The recovery order is opposite in direction to the open trade. On a netting account it would reduce or reverse the existing position instead of opening a new one, and the recovery logic would not function. The EA checks the account mode on initialisation.

The recovery order is opposite in direction to the open trade. On a netting account it would reduce or reverse the existing position instead of opening a new one, and the recovery logic would not function. The EA checks the account mode on initialisation. One chart per symbol. Use a separate magic number per chart.

A broker with reasonable spreads and stop levels. Stop-order strategies are sensitive to both.

VPS recommended, since the session window and cleanup time are server-time based.

Inputs

Time settings — box start hour and minute, box end hour and minute, cleanup hour and minute. All in broker server time. The box must end after it starts, and cleanup must follow the box end.

Entry — offset in points above the box high and below the box low, and the initial lot size.

Take profit and stop loss — take profit as a percentage of the box range, and the stop-loss offset in points added to the box range.

Recovery — maximum number of recovery orders, lot mode (fixed lot or a multiplier of the previous lot), the fixed lot or multiplier value, and the recovery take profit as a percentage of the box range.

Trailing stop — enable or disable, profit in points before trailing activates, trailing distance, and the minimum step before the stop is moved again.

Misc — magic number, maximum deviation in points, alerts, push notifications, and the on-chart box drawing with its colour.

All point-based inputs are in points, not pips. On a 5-digit symbol, 1 pip is 10 points. Check the point size on metals and indices before carrying settings across from forex.

Tested settings

Symbols: XAUUSD,UTECH,DE40,US30

Timeframe: M5

Modelling: every tick based on real ticks, 100% history quality

Ticks processed: 45,987,331 across 70,633 bars

Total trades: 237

Profit factor: 1.60

Recovery factor: 2.92

Expected payoff: 0.87

Win rate: 90.72% (215 wins, 22 losses)

Maximum equity drawdown: 31.75%

Largest single loss: 65.3% of the starting deposit

Average win / average loss: 2.54 / 15.51

Maximum consecutive losses: 2

Results are shown in the screenshots. The .set file for these settings is available on request — message me before or after purchase.

Risk notice

This EA uses a recovery mechanism. Each recovery order adds a new position at the previous trade's stop level, so a sustained trend against the initial breakout will produce a sequence of losses before the chain resolves or the maximum is reached. Position sizes do not reduce as the chain progresses, and in multiplier mode they increase.

Set the maximum number of recoveries and the lot sizing to what your account can absorb in the worst case, not the typical case. Test on a demo account first. Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not predict future results.

Support

Message me through MQL5 for setup help, parameter files, or questions before you buy.