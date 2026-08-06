GoldMaster 5 Set Combo Trading

GOLDMASTER 5 SET COMBO TRADING VERSION 3 CREDIT

VERSION 3 CREDIT UPDATE: The cycle seed uses actual account equity including existing credit. Credit changes during an active cycle are excluded from trading-profit target calculations. Raw equity, free margin and margin level remain authoritative for account safety.


INTRODUCTORY FREE ACCESS: Available free of charge until August 20, 2026. The price is scheduled to change to USD 150 on August 21, 2026.


GOLDMASTER 5 SET COMBO TRADING


GoldMaster 5 Set Combo Trading is an automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. It manages five independent position sets and an additional account-level profit target.

HOW THE FIVE-SET PROCESS WORKS

Set 1 starts immediately when a new cycle begins. Sets 2 to 5 are activated sequentially. Each next set uses the actual entry price of the previous set as its reference. After price moves at least 200 price units in one direction, the EA tracks the continuing extreme and activates the next set after a 50 percent retracement.

Each internal step opens one BUY position and one SELL position with the configured lot size. Default internal entry distances are:

Set 1: 0, 10, 20, 40, 80
Set 2: 0, 20, 60, 120, 200
Set 3: 0, 40, 120, 220, 340
Set 4: 0, 80, 180, 300, 420
Set 5: 0, 120, 220, 320, 420

PROFIT TARGETS

Each set has its own floating profit target. The default targets are:

Set 1: USD 50
Set 2: USD 65
Set 3: USD 80
Set 4: USD 95
Set 5: USD 110
Combined account equity increase target: USD 300

The exact realized result can differ because of spread, commission, slippage, market movement, rejected orders and execution delay.

POST-TARGET REENTRY

After an individual set reaches its target, its reentry mode is configurable.

When trailing reentry is disabled, the set waits for price to return to or cross its previous start price.

When trailing reentry is enabled, the set uses its target-close price as a new reference. Price must move at least 200 price units in either direction, after which the EA tracks the extreme and waits for a 50 percent retracement.

If a set reaches its target while no other set is active, the complete cycle is reset and Set 1 starts immediately.

SYNTHETIC SELL AND DELAYED STOP REENTRY

The EA can close selected profitable BUY and SELL positions together when the configured balance and minimum-profit conditions are satisfied. The original entry price is preserved. After price travels a confirmation distance equal to 2D, the EA places a Stop order at distance D from the original entry price.

Default D values:

Set 1: 40
Set 2: 50
Set 3: 60
Set 4: 70
Set 5: 80

This delayed Stop process is separate from the 200-distance and 50-percent retracement logic used to activate the next set.

RECOMMENDED ENVIRONMENT

Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's exact gold symbol
Chart timeframe: M3
Account type: Hedging
Automated trading: Enabled
Stable VPS or continuously running computer: Recommended

Broker symbol names, price digits, spreads, commissions, execution speed, stop levels and tick values differ. Test the EA with the exact broker environment before live use.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

This is a multi-position hedging and grid-style Expert Advisor. It can hold multiple BUY and SELL positions at the same time. A strong one-directional move can expand floating drawdown and margin usage. Trailing activation can delay exposure growth but does not guarantee survival in every market condition.

The EA does not guarantee profit or capital protection. Backtest results do not guarantee future results. End-of-test forced settlement in a strategy test is not a normal live target close. Stop orders may be rejected, delayed or filled with slippage. Close attempts can fail while the market is closed or when the broker rejects a request.

Use a demo account first. Monitor equity, free margin, margin level, open positions and pending orders. Do not increase lot size to recover a loss. Use only capital you can afford to lose.

The product is provided free of charge. Free distribution does not reduce trading risk.
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