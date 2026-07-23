Gold Cloud Distance Guide
- Indicators
-
Youn Byeongho비트코인, 골드등의 선물을 자동매매 프로그램으로 개발하고 매매하는 유튜버입니다.
- Version: 1.0
GOLD CLOUD DISTANCE GUIDE
WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES
Gold Cloud Distance Guide is a visual analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It shows how far the current price has moved above or below the Ichimoku cloud.
The indicator places four reference guides around the cloud:
• First Upper Guide — the first distance level above the cloud
• First Lower Guide — the first distance level below the cloud
• Second Upper Guide — an additional distance level above the first upper guide
• Second Lower Guide — an additional distance level below the first lower guide
HOW THE DISTANCES ARE CALCULATED
The guide distances can be based on:
• Fixed distance values entered by the user
• Average distances measured from completed recent trading days
• The higher value between the fixed floor and the recent average
The current trading day is excluded from the recent-day average. This keeps the reference calculation based on completed daily observations.
INFORMATION PANEL
The chart panel displays:
• Selected calculation mode
• Completed period used for the calculation
• Recent upper and lower distance averages
• Applied first-stage and second-stage distances
• Sample counts and detected event counts
RECOMMENDED STARTING SETUP
• Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's gold symbol
• Chart timeframe: M3
• Calculation timeframe: M3
• Ichimoku periods: 9, 26, 52
• Recent trading days: 5
MAIN INPUTS
CalculationTimeframe — timeframe used for cloud and distance calculations
DistanceMode — fixed, recent average, or higher-of-both mode
FirstDistanceFloor — minimum first-stage price distance
RecentTradingDays — number of completed trading days used for averages
SecondUpperDistanceFloor — minimum additional upper distance
SecondLowerDistanceFloor — minimum additional lower distance
ShowInfoPanel — shows or hides the information panel
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This indicator is an analysis and visualization tool only. It does not open, modify, or close orders or positions. It does not provide direct buy or sell signals.
The displayed distances are statistical reference levels, not price predictions. Prices, spreads, trading sessions, and historical data can differ between brokers. Past observations do not guarantee future market behavior.