GoldMaster DualFlow MA

GoldMaster DualFlow MA

GoldMaster DualFlow MA is an Expert Advisor that evaluates two opposing moving-average flow families across multiple internal timeframes. It is designed primarily for XAUUSD research and automated execution. The chart timeframe does not replace the EA's internal timeframe selection.

Main functions

- Original and opposite MA-flow logic in one Expert Advisor
- Default internal timeframes: M3, M5, M10, M25, M50, M55 and H1
- Four configurable moving averages: 60, 120, 180 and 240 by default
- Independent per-timeframe floating-profit targets
- Combined EA-managed realized and floating profit target
- Fixed-volume mode and optional balance-based sizing
- Symbol volume normalization and pre-trade margin calculation
- Spread, managed-position, managed-volume and margin limits
- Daily, weekly, overall and emergency account-equity loss locks
- Persistent risk-lock state in a live terminal, with an explicit reset input
- Session and long-market-gap safeguards to avoid requests while trading is unavailable

Default risk settings

- Fixed volume: 0.03 lots per entry
- Daily entry lock: 5%
- Weekly entry lock: 10%
- Overall entry lock: 20%
- Emergency close lock: 25%
- Close EA-managed positions when an entry lock activates: enabled
- Maximum managed positions: 16
- Maximum managed volume: 0.48 lots
- Minimum margin level for new entries: 250%
- Maximum projected margin usage: 40%

These controls reduce exposure but cannot prevent all losses. A position can remain open when the market is closed, and execution after reopening can be affected by gaps, spread and slippage.

Position accounting

The strategy was tested locally on a retail hedging account. A hedging account is recommended because it can maintain independent long and short positions on the same symbol. The EA does not block netting or exchange accounts. On those accounts, MetaTrader 5 combines transactions into one net position, so grouping and results can differ materially from hedging-account behavior.

Installation and use

1. Attach the EA to the intended symbol chart.
2. Enable algorithmic trading only after reviewing every input.
3. Confirm the broker's symbol name, minimum volume, volume step, contract size, trading sessions and margin requirements.
4. Use a demo account and Strategy Tester before considering live use.
5. Keep ResetStoredRiskState set to false during normal use. Set it to true only when intentionally starting a new risk cycle, then return it to false.

Historical test disclosure

Representative XAUUSD Strategy Tester runs used a USD 3,000 deposit, 0.03 fixed volume and the "Every tick based on real ticks" model:

- 09–16 February 2026: net +USD 554.70; maximum equity drawdown USD 99.09 / 3.08%
- 23–30 March 2026: net -USD 82.68; maximum equity drawdown USD 322.53 / 10.32%
- 25 May–01 June 2026: net -USD 303.24; maximum equity drawdown USD 319.98 / 10.61%

All three selected runs completed without a stop-out or trade-request failure. They are historical simulations, not real trading results and not a promise or forecast. Broker data, spreads, commissions, execution, symbol specifications and settings can materially change results.

Important notice

This Expert Advisor can open and close trades automatically. Trading involves substantial risk, including loss of the entire deposit. No setting is universally safe. Monitor operation and use only risk that you can afford to lose.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
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