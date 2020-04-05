GoldMaster Single RiskGuard

GoldMaster Single RiskGuard is a configurable Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The EA operates one directional moving-average flow across selected timeframes. It does not run a simultaneous opposite Twin engine. Entry decisions use configurable MA alignment and spacing conditions across M1, M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1 and H4. Risk and exposure controls include: - Maximum spread filter for new entries - Minimum margin level gate for new entries - Available free-margin check before an order is sent - Maximum number of managed positions - Maximum total managed lot size - Optional overall, daily and weekly entry locks - Optional emergency managed-position close threshold - Fixed lot size and configurable floating-profit targets The supplied Capacity4 preset limits managed exposure to four positions and 0.12 total lots, requires at least 900 percent margin level for a new entry and applies a 100-point spread filter. These are research defaults, not universal recommendations. Review every input for your broker and account. Setup: 1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M3 chart on an MT5 hedging account. 2. Load the supplied preset or review every input manually. 3. Confirm the broker symbol specification, point size, spread, leverage and trading permissions. 4. Test on a demo account before live use. 5. Do not run another EA with overlapping magic numbers. Test disclosure: The preserved research consists of 26 independent weekly one-minute OHLC tests from January through July 2026. Each week restarts with USD 3,000 and leverage 1:1000. These results are not a continuously compounded account, real-tick proof or live trading proof. The observed maximum weekly equity drawdown exceeded 50 percent. Historical results cannot guarantee future performance. Broker conditions, symbol settings, spread, commission, execution, leverage and price history can materially change results. Users remain responsible for lot size, account selection, monitoring and trading decisions.
Recommended products
Nexa BB Revert
Park Seongcheon
Experts
Nexa BB Revert Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Nexa BB Revert is an Expert Advisor designed around a Bollinger Bands–based mean reversion concept . It analyzes potential short-term price retracements after periods of excessive price expansion. The system is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe and evaluates trade conditions using a combination of Bollinger Bands, RSI, CCI, and ATR indicators. The Expert Advisor works with a single symbol and a single position per magic nu
BandPulse
Lee Han Su
4 (2)
Experts
BandPulse is a powerful trading expert that combines Martingale, Hedging, and Scalping strategies, simplifying the management of trading complexities. This EA uses advanced algorithms to maximize the strengths of each strategy while meticulously managing risks. The balance-based risk management feature provides users with safety, and when used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent , it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization. This combination is designed to offer users the best pos
FREE
NEXA Ichimoku Pullback Pro
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Ichimoku Pullback Pro Product Description 1. Overview NEXA Ichimoku Pullback Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor based on the Ichimoku indicator. It analyzes market direction and price pullback conditions, and executes trades only when predefined criteria are met. 2. Operating Logic The system operates using the following principles: Trend direction is determined using Ichimoku components Price pullback zones are identified within the current market structure Buy or sell orders are e
Valtor ADX 4 Signal Guard
Youn Byeongho
Experts
# VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe. It evaluates a four-part signal structure and applies an ADX direction and strength guard before entry. ## LAUNCH PRICE USD 49 for the first 7 calendar days after publication. After that launch period, the price will be changed to USD 150. ## 1. WHAT DOES THIS EA DO? The EA checks four technical conditions: 1. Stochastic overbought or oversold condition 2
Forex Pulse Detector MT5
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $99 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Pulse Detector – The 3-in-1 Trading Powerhouse Forex Pulse Detector is a one-of-a-kind expert advisor (EA) that combines three powerful trading functionalities in a single system: 1. Fully Automated Trading 2. Manual Trading Capability 3. AI-Driven Signal Execution That’s why we proudly call it a “3-in-1 Trading System.” Developed to capitalize on market impulses, Forex Pulse Detecto
NEXA Trend Swing Pro
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Trend Swing Pro v3 User Manual – English Version (Final Edition) EMA Trend + RSI + Momentum + Volume Filter + Multi-Score System Swing Trading EA 1. EA Overview NEXA Trend Swing Pro v3 is a trend-following swing trading algorithm designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) , utilizing an H1 trend filter combined with an M30 entry trigger . This strategy is not a simple EMA crossover algorithm. It integrates five advanced filters : Trend strength (EMA distance) RSI structure Momentum direction Volume e
NEXA Ha Pullback System
Park Seongcheon
Experts
Product Description NEXA Ha Pullback System is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for GOLD M15 trading conditions. It uses a multi-timeframe structure based on D1 and H4 market regime filtering, H1 trend confirmation, and M15 Heiken Ashi pullback triggers. The main purpose of the system is to reduce random entries and only look for trade setups when the higher timeframe direction and the lower timeframe pullback structure are aligned. This product does not g
Your Grox EA MT5
Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
Experts
Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
Conviction Gold
Archiva Coporation
Experts
Set risk. Run EA. No parameter maze. Conviction Gold is a risk-managed Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. An internal score model sizes every entry by conviction. You set the risk, and the EA handles evaluation, position sizing, and execution. User manual Full setup and operation guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770998 Please read the manual and test the free demo in the MT5 Strategy Tester before renting. What you set Out of the box the EA runs in Fixed USD mode at $
FusionFXS
Jae-hyeok Jang
Experts
Key Features and Strategy Multi-Currency Analysis: The EA monitors over 20 currency pairs simultaneously. It utilizes multiple technical indicators to assess market conditions. Hybrid Logic: The strategy combines trend-following principles with a controlled Martingale system to manage positions. Risk Management: The system implements Grid Hedging, Partial Stop Loss, Partial Close, and Carry Trades to manage capital exposure effectively. Entry Optimization: The algorithm is calibrated to identif
NEXA Daily SR Master PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Daily SR Master PRO — Product Description (English) Description NEXA Daily SR Master PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to analyze market structure based on daily support and resistance levels and execute trades automatically when predefined conditions are met. The system focuses on key price reaction zones and applies a structured approach using multi-timeframe analysis to identify potential trading opportunities. How It Works The Expert Advisor operates through the following process:
Jurgen
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of my advanced series of trading robots published on MQL5 and represents a sophisticated algorithmic solution fully integrated into the system. Depending on the chosen timeframe—for example, H1 or H4—the EA generates different trade frequencies. If you opt for XAUUSD on H1 , the robot is capable of closing over 500 total trades (more than 1,000 individual deals) within a single year. On the H4 timeframe, the frequency is naturally lower. This version of the rob
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
Experts
An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate trad
Snow EA
Payub Phadkaew
Experts
SNOW EA The Art of Disciplined Gold Trading SNOW EA is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 30-minute (M30) timeframe . Built on the philosophy of "Pure & Clear" trading, SNOW EA focuses on capturing established trends with high-precision entries and strict risk management. In a market as volatile as Gold, SNOW EA operates with the cold discipline of winter—never overtrading, never chasing the market, and always protecting your capital. ️ Why Choo
NEXA Adx Ema Trend Ride
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride GOLD-Only Micro Trend Following Expert Advisor Official User Manual (English) 1️⃣ Overview NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) . Unlike traditional higher-timeframe trend systems, this EA focuses on micro-trend acceleration that occurs inside an already established trend . Core Concept Small controlled losses + rare but powerful trend expansion gains (Fat-Tail Capture) 2️⃣ Timeframe Structure (IMPORTANT)
NEXA Ha Super Trend
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Ha Super Trend NEXA Ha Super Trend is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. This product uses a combination of Heiken Ashi, RVI, ADX, and ATR to identify trend direction and market conditions. The EA is designed to attempt trades only when several technical conditions are aligned. It does not rely on a single indicator signal. The system checks higher timeframe trend direction, volatility, spread, entry quality, stop loss distance, and position management conditions before opening a
Gold Precision Pro Xau
Diego Teixeira
Experts
Gold Precision Pro IMPORTANT NOTICE: DYNAMIC PRICING To maintain the algorithm's exclusivity and prevent strategy saturation in the market, the lifetime license price will be automatically adjusted (increased) every 10 sales. Secure your license now at the current price. Gold Precision Pro is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system designed exclusively to capture high-probability movements in the Gold market (XAUUSD). Unlike 90% of the robots available on the market, this Expert
Night Scalper by NoCap FX
NoCap FX
4.72 (18)
Experts
Introducing Night Scalper Night Scalper is designed to trade AUDNZD during the late hours (Asian session) when volatility is low, hunting for small but consistent mean reversion profits. It doesn’t use risky strategies, like martingale or grid trading. Instead, it relies on strict risk management and every position has a take profit and stoploss. As stated from day one, the price will continue to increase in $50 increments as the user base and demand grow. Check out the Live Signal: Live Sign
NEXA Ha Trend Master PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA HA Trend Master PRO NEXA HA Trend Master PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The product is designed to analyze trend direction, pullback areas, and re-entry conditions on GOLD charts. The EA uses a combination of Heiken Ashi, EMA, ADX, DI, ATR, and Parabolic SAR to evaluate market conditions. It first checks the main trend direction on higher timeframes, then evaluates whether pullback and re-alignment conditions are formed on the lower timeframe. This product is a trading automatio
FREE
DailyBox2
Lee Han Su
Experts
DailyBox2 is an advanced automated trading system designed based on trend-following and hedging strategies. This EA executes up to two trades per day and utilizes a smart recovery feature to minimize losses and maximize profits. Its risk management feature ensures safe trading by aligning with the user’s specified risk levels. When used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent , it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization. Additionally, when used alongside our BandPulse , it can lead to
FREE
NEXA Camarilla Confluence PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA GOLD Algorithmic Trading EA Product Overview NEXA GOLD Algorithmic Trading EA is an automated trading program designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor analyzes price movements in the GOLD (XAUUSD) market and executes trades according to predefined algorithmic rules. The system automatically opens, manages, and closes positions based on market conditions and user-defined parameters. This product is a trading tool for MetaTrader and operates according to programmed trading l
FREE
NEXA Quote Vacuum
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Quote Vacuum NEXA Quote Vacuum is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for GOLD and XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. The EA does not use common technical indicators as entry signals. It analyzes raw Bid and Ask quote behavior, including update sequence, timing, persistence, directional progress, leader-follower relationships, quote recovery, spread conditions, and short-term market noise. BUY and SELL conditions are evaluated separately. A detected setup is not traded immediately. The EA f
Azazim Pro
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Azazim Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, developed using advanced quantitative modeling and algorithmic logic. The strategy is built on structured market analysis principles, combining price action evaluation, volatility adaptation, and rule-based execution. It operates fully automatically and applies predefined risk controls to every trade. Azazim Pro is designed for traders seeking systematic execution without emotional interference. Core Strategy Logic Azazim
Gold Max Trend Pro
Lee Chulho
Experts
GoldTrendPro v5.0 – Smart Confluence EA for XAUUSD H1 GoldTrendPro v5.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. Unlike simple grid or martingale systems, GoldTrendPro uses a multi-confluence scoring engine that only enters a trade when multiple independent signals align. No license binding, no expiry. Activation is handled directly by MQL5 Market. Why GoldTrendPro? Most Gold EAs rely on a single indicator. GoldTrendPro aggregates six signal s
DecayEdge GOLD
Jung Juhwan
Experts
DecayEdge Gold De cayEd ge Gold is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD, based on a Decay-Weighted Reversal Frequency model. Unlike typical EAs that rely on fixed indicator crossovers, DecayEdge Gold continuously records the price levels at which reversals have actually occurred in the past, and applies a Half-Life based time weighting to them. Older reversal records automatically lose influence, while price levels the market has reacted to more recently carry greater weight. This
Naked Bitcoin Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
Experts
Adaptive Multi-Strategy Scalper for the biggest Crypto currency in the world.  Looking for a safe, fully automated Bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the world's largest cryptocurrency effortlessly — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Quick Start: Set Strategy Selection to STRATEGY_ALL and attach the EA to an M15 chart . That's it. What Is Naked Bitcoin Scalper? Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor applies the same proven price action logic and multi-strategy framework as
Scalping MA Cross EA with Trend Filter
Edwin Baktian
Experts
MA Cross 5/10 EA with Trend Filter This Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system based on a simple and proven Moving Average crossover strategy. It opens trades when a fast Moving Average crosses a slow Moving Average, and uses an optional Trend Filter to avoid trading against the main market direction. Designed for beginners and intermediate traders, this EA focuses on clarity, stability, and disciplined trading rules. Main Advantages Simple and Reliable Strategy Uses Moving A
FREE
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Experts
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
NEXA Dynamic Swing
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Dynamic Swing English User Manual 1. Overview NEXA Dynamic Swing is an advanced swing trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) . It combines an Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) with RSI, Stochastic, and OBV confirmation to trade only high-quality market conditions, avoiding noise and low-probability setups. This EA focuses on: Quality over quantity Controlled drawdown Long-term account stability 2. Recommended Trading Environment Symbol : GOLD (XAUUSD) Trend Timeframe
Momentum Trend Catch
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch GOLD Dedicated Momentum Trend Trading EA Official User Manual (English Version) 1️⃣ Overview NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch is a low-frequency, high risk-reward (RR) momentum-based trend following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) . This EA does not aim for scalping or high-frequency trading. Instead, it enters trades only when a higher-timeframe trend and a lower-timeframe momentum breakout align on a confirmed (closed) candle , eff
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
GoldMaster 5 Set Combo Trading
Youn Byeongho
Experts
GOLDMASTER 5 SET COMBO TRADING VERSION 3 CREDIT VERSION 3 CREDIT UPDATE: The cycle seed uses actual account equity including existing credit. Credit changes during an active cycle are excluded from trading-profit target calculations. Raw equity, free margin and margin level remain authoritative for account safety. INTRODUCTORY FREE ACCESS: Available free of charge until August 20, 2026. The price is scheduled to change to USD 150 on August 21, 2026. GOLDMASTER 5 SET COMBO TRADING GoldMaster 5
FREE
Valtor Four Gate Single
Youn Byeongho
Experts
LIMITED FREE RELEASE Free for the first 15 days after the official publication date. After the 15-day free period, the planned sales price is USD 100. The price change is performed after the free period and is not an automatic MQL5 schedule. Valtor Four Gate Single is a single-core trend Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines three moving averages, Ichimoku Cloud position and Stochastic confirmation. Orders are opened only after the configured signal conditions are confirmed on a complete
FREE
Gold Cloud Distance Guide
Youn Byeongho
Indicators
GOLD CLOUD DISTANCE GUIDE WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES Gold Cloud Distance Guide is a visual analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It shows how far the current price has moved above or below the Ichimoku cloud. The indicator places four reference guides around the cloud: • First Upper Guide — the first distance level above the cloud • First Lower Guide — the first distance level below the cloud • Second Upper Guide — an additional distance level above the first upper guide • Second Lower Guide —
FREE
Bitcoin Weekend Wave Assistant
Youn Byeongho
Indicators
Bitcoin Weekend Wave Assistant is a manual chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes completed bars, tracks stochastic extreme zones, and classifies price waves according to user-defined time and absolute price-distance ranges. The indicator does not open, modify, or close trades. All trading decisions remain with the user. Main features - Tracks potential lows in the stochastic oversold zone and potential highs in the overbought zone. - Confirms an extreme when the stochastic main and si
FREE
GoldMaster DualFlow MA
Youn Byeongho
Experts
GoldMaster DualFlow MA GoldMaster DualFlow MA is an Expert Advisor that evaluates two opposing moving-average flow families across multiple internal timeframes. It is designed primarily for XAUUSD research and automated execution. The chart timeframe does not replace the EA's internal timeframe selection. Main functions - Original and opposite MA-flow logic in one Expert Advisor - Default internal timeframes: M3, M5, M10, M25, M50, M55 and H1 - Four configurable moving averages: 60, 120, 180
GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard
Youn Byeongho
Experts
GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The EA operates two concurrent strategy engines: • Original engine • Opposite engine Each engine manages six timeframe processes: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30 and H1. Per-timeframe settlements are handled independently, while an additional shared profit target can close all managed positions together. Main features • Concurrent Original and Opposite trad
GoldBox RiskGuard M3
Youn Byeongho
Experts
GoldBox RiskGuard M3 GoldBox RiskGuard M3 is an Expert Advisor built around a price-box breakout process. It combines a capped reverse-position sequence with account-level loss controls and pre-order margin checks. MAIN FEATURES • Price-box breakout or pullback entry mode • Capped reverse-position sequence • Configurable maximum lot and maximum reverse entries • Optional M15 EMA direction and slope filter • Broker-server trading days and entry windows • Cycle profit target and total floating pro
Gold M3 Trend Guide
Youn Byeongho
Experts
Gold M3 Trend Guide Gold M3 Trend Guide is an automated trend-process Expert Advisor designed for gold symbols on MetaTrader 5. It evaluates the continuous M3 chart process and opens a managed position only when the active direction's four named conditions are satisfied at the same time. Four-condition entry process 1. Trend stage point: movement is measured in fixed 18-price-unit stages. 2. Slow Stochastic 12,5,3: the direction-specific extreme threshold must be satisfied. 3. Bollinger Bands
Valtor ADX 4 Signal Guard
Youn Byeongho
Experts
# VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe. It evaluates a four-part signal structure and applies an ADX direction and strength guard before entry. ## LAUNCH PRICE USD 49 for the first 7 calendar days after publication. After that launch period, the price will be changed to USD 150. ## 1. WHAT DOES THIS EA DO? The EA checks four technical conditions: 1. Stochastic overbought or oversold condition 2
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review