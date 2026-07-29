Valtor ADX 4 Signal Guard

  • Experts
  • Youn Byeongho
    Youn Byeongho

    Youn Byeongho

    비트코인, 골드등의 선물을 자동매매 프로그램으로 개발하고 매매하는 유튜버입니다.
  • Version: 1.34
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
# VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard

VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe. It evaluates a four-part signal structure and applies an ADX direction and strength guard before entry.

## LAUNCH PRICE

USD 49 for the first 7 calendar days after publication. After that launch period, the price will be changed to USD 150.

## 1. WHAT DOES THIS EA DO?

The EA checks four technical conditions:

1. Stochastic overbought or oversold condition
2. Bollinger Band breakout
3. Distance from the Ichimoku cloud
4. Price movement stages after a confirmed pivot

An ADX filter then blocks signals that do not meet the required direction and strength conditions.

This is an aggressive profile. It may provide strong profit opportunities, but losses and equity fluctuations can also be large.

## 2. RECOMMENDED ENVIRONMENT

- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M3
- Account type: Hedging
- Reference initial balance used in tests: USD 3,000
- Test leverage: 1:1000
- Default lot size: 0.04
- Automated trading and Algo Trading must be enabled
- A stable VPS or a continuously running computer is recommended

Broker symbol names, spreads, execution speed, commissions, tick value and price data differ. Backtest results are not guaranteed to be reproduced on a live account.

## 3. INSTALLATION AND FIRST START

1. Purchase and install the EA from the MQL5 Market through MetaTrader 5.
2. Open an XAUUSD M3 chart.
3. Attach Valtor ADX 4 Signal Guard to the chart.
4. Allow automated trading for the EA.
5. Enable the Algo Trading button in MetaTrader 5.
6. Keep the default inputs for the first test.
7. Confirm that the English on-chart information panel shows that automated trading is active.
8. Use a demo account first and observe entries, basket profit/loss and margin behavior.

## 4. CORE EXECUTION INPUTS

### EnableTrading: true

- true: the EA can open new positions when a valid signal is detected.
- false: new entries are paused.
- Management of positions already opened by the EA continues, including basket target and risk-limit handling.

If you need to stop new trading, changing this input to false and checking existing positions is safer than simply removing the EA without reviewing the open basket.

### TradeSymbol: XAUUSD

This is the symbol managed by the EA.

If your broker uses a suffix or another name, such as XAUUSD.a or GOLD, enter the exact broker symbol. Any changed symbol must be tested separately.

### MagicNumber: 85151850

The magic number identifies positions belonging to this EA.

Do not use the same magic number for other EAs or another copy of Valtor on the same symbol. Duplicate magic numbers can cause positions to be managed together.

### UnitLot: 0.04

This is the order size used for each entry.

- Increasing the lot size increases both potential profit and potential loss.
- Do not increase the lot size to recover a loss.
- Beginners should not use a value above the tested default without new risk testing.

### SlippagePoints: 30

This is the allowed difference between the requested price and the execution price.

A very small value may increase order failures. A large value may allow execution at a less favorable price.

### ReverseTradeDirection: true

This is a core part of the tested aggressive profile.

With the default value:

- An upper four-part signal opens a buy.
- A lower four-part signal opens a sell.

Changing this input creates a different strategy and is not recommended without a complete independent test.

## 5. BASKET PROFIT AND RISK INPUTS

A basket means all positions managed by this EA for the selected symbol and magic number.

### FloatingProfitTarget: 75

When combined floating profit reaches approximately USD 75, the EA attempts to close all managed positions.

The final realized profit may differ because of market movement, spread, slippage and execution delay.

### BasketLossCut: 250

When combined floating loss reaches approximately USD 250, the EA attempts to close all managed positions.

This is a protection trigger, not a guaranteed final loss. The realized loss may be larger during:

- Fast price movement
- Spread expansion
- Slippage
- Market closure
- Connection failure
- Rejected or delayed close orders

### BasketMarginFloor: 0

The default value 0 disables the optional margin-level liquidation rule.

The USD 250 basket loss trigger remains active. Entering another value can close the full basket earlier than expected and should not be changed without testing.

### MaxManagedPositions: 4

The EA can manage a maximum of four positions at one time. New entries are blocked while four managed positions are open.

### MaxUnitsPerSignal: 1

Only one order can be opened for each accepted signal.

### OnlyEnterWhenFlat: false

- false: a new valid signal may open another position while an existing basket is open.
- true: entry is allowed only when no managed position exists.

Changing this value materially changes the trading behavior.

### SignalCooldownMinutes: 0

The default value 0 disables an additional time-based delay between entries. Internal pivot-stage controls still prevent continuous reuse of the same stage.

## 6. FOUR-PART SIGNAL INPUTS

### SignalTimeframe: M3

Signals are calculated on the three-minute timeframe. This product is designed for XAUUSD M3.

### StochKPeriod / StochDPeriod / StochSlowing: 12 / 5 / 3

These three values define the Stochastic oscillator. Beginners should treat them as one tested set.

### OverboughtLevel: 85

An upper overbought condition is recognized when Stochastic reaches or exceeds 85.

### OversoldLevel: 15

A lower oversold condition is recognized when Stochastic reaches or falls below 15.

Overbought does not guarantee a decline, and oversold does not guarantee a rise. The EA requires the other signal conditions as well.

### BollingerPeriod / BollingerDeviation: 20 / 2.0

These values define the Bollinger Bands used to check whether price has moved outside the upper or lower band. A Bollinger Band condition alone does not trigger an entry.

## 7. ADX FILTER INPUTS

### ADXMode: ADX_REVERSED_ENTRY_ALIGNED

The default mode is mode 6.

With reverse entry enabled:

- An upper signal passes when ADX is at or above the minimum and +DI is greater than -DI.
- A lower signal passes when ADX is at or above the minimum and -DI is greater than +DI.

The filter therefore aligns ADX direction with the actual reversed entry direction.

### ADXPeriod: 14

This is the calculation period for ADX and the directional indicators.

### ADXMinimum: 25

In the default mode, ADX must be at least 25 for a signal to pass. ADX measures movement strength, not whether price is rising or falling.

### ADXMaximum: 20

This value is used by low-range ADX modes and is not directly used by default mode 6. It does not need to be changed when the default mode is used.

## 8. ICHIMOKU CLOUD DISTANCE INPUTS

### TenkanPeriod / KijunPeriod / SenkouBPeriod: 9 / 26 / 52

These values calculate the upper and lower boundaries of the Ichimoku cloud.

### PreviousTradingDays: 5

The EA uses cloud-distance data from the previous five trading days to calculate the distance currently applied.

### MinimumCloudDistance: 17

If the calculated average distance is below 17, the EA still uses a minimum distance of 17.

This condition requires price to be sufficiently far from the cloud. Broker price digits and XAUUSD pricing can affect this value, so changing it is not recommended without testing.

## 9. TREND-STAGE INPUTS

### PivotStrength: 3

This defines how many bars on each side are checked when confirming a pivot high or low.

### PivotSearchBars: 500

The EA searches within the most recent 500 bars for valid pivots.

### TrendStageDistance: 18

Each movement of 18 price units from a pivot creates another stage. For example, movements of 18, 36 and 54 may advance the stage. A new signal is evaluated only when an eligible new stage is reached.

### MinimumSignalStage: 1

Signals are allowed from stage 1 onward.

## 10. INPUTS BEGINNERS SHOULD KEEP

Beginners should keep the tested default values:

- UnitLot: 0.04
- FloatingProfitTarget: USD 75
- BasketLossCut: USD 250
- MaxManagedPositions: 4
- MaxUnitsPerSignal: 1
- ADXMode: mode 6
- ADXMinimum: 25
- ReverseTradeDirection: true
- TrendStageDistance: 18
- MinimumCloudDistance: 17

Changing an input can invalidate the published test profile.

## 11. IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

1. This is an aggressive automated trading system.
2. It does not guarantee capital or profit.
3. Past backtests do not guarantee future performance.
4. The EA manages combined basket profit and loss; it does not place a fixed individual SL and TP on every position.
5. During market closure, close attempts may return retcode 10018 and cannot execute until trading becomes available again.
6. Fast markets can produce a realized loss larger than the configured basket loss trigger.
7. Manual orders and orders with another magic number are not part of the managed basket.
8. Using the same magic number with another EA can mix position management.
9. Forced settlement at the end of a monthly backtest is tester-end liquidation, not a live month-end auto-close function.
10. Test the EA on a demo account before live use.

## 12. BEGINNER OPERATING RULES

- Start with all tested default inputs.
- Do not run several copies on the same account with the same magic number.
- Do not add manual positions to the EA basket.
- Do not increase the lot size after a loss.
- Monitor MetaTrader 5 and VPS connectivity.
- Consider the possibility of higher volatility and wider spreads around important economic news.
- Regularly check open positions, basket P/L, equity and margin level.
- Use only capital you can afford to lose.

## TEST EVIDENCE

Independent monthly real-tick tests used XAUUSD M3, an initial balance of USD 3,000 and leverage of 1:1000.

- January 2026: final USD 2,851.35, net -4.96%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,701.58
- February 2026: final USD 4,479.23, net +49.31%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,504.64
- March 2026: final USD 5,123.35, net +70.78%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,228.29
- April 2026: final USD 3,042.00, net +1.40%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,137.14
- May 2026: final USD 3,906.26, net +30.21%, maximum equity drawdown USD 755.91
- June 2026: final USD 3,130.48, net +4.35%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,278.27

Five of six independent monthly tests finished profitable. The aggregate result was +USD 4,532.67 and no stopout was recorded.

Monthly test-end forced settlements occurred because positions remained open when each independent test ended. This is not a built-in live month-end liquidation function. Market-closed retcode 10018 close retries were observed and are disclosed.

## SUMMARY

VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive XAUUSD M3 basket EA that combines four technical signal conditions with an ADX guard. Beginners should keep the tested defaults, use a demo account first, understand basket-level risk and monitor account equity and margin.

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
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Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Chen Jia Qi
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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