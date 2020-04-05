GoldMaster 5 Set Combo Trading

GOLDMASTER 5 SET COMBO TRADING VERSION 3 CREDIT

VERSION 3 CREDIT UPDATE: The cycle seed uses actual account equity including existing credit. Credit changes during an active cycle are excluded from trading-profit target calculations. Raw equity, free margin and margin level remain authoritative for account safety.


INTRODUCTORY FREE ACCESS: Available free of charge until August 20, 2026. The price is scheduled to change to USD 150 on August 21, 2026.


GOLDMASTER 5 SET COMBO TRADING


GoldMaster 5 Set Combo Trading is an automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. It manages five independent position sets and an additional account-level profit target.

HOW THE FIVE-SET PROCESS WORKS

Set 1 starts immediately when a new cycle begins. Sets 2 to 5 are activated sequentially. Each next set uses the actual entry price of the previous set as its reference. After price moves at least 200 price units in one direction, the EA tracks the continuing extreme and activates the next set after a 50 percent retracement.

Each internal step opens one BUY position and one SELL position with the configured lot size. Default internal entry distances are:

Set 1: 0, 10, 20, 40, 80
Set 2: 0, 20, 60, 120, 200
Set 3: 0, 40, 120, 220, 340
Set 4: 0, 80, 180, 300, 420
Set 5: 0, 120, 220, 320, 420

PROFIT TARGETS

Each set has its own floating profit target. The default targets are:

Set 1: USD 50
Set 2: USD 65
Set 3: USD 80
Set 4: USD 95
Set 5: USD 110
Combined account equity increase target: USD 300

The exact realized result can differ because of spread, commission, slippage, market movement, rejected orders and execution delay.

POST-TARGET REENTRY

After an individual set reaches its target, its reentry mode is configurable.

When trailing reentry is disabled, the set waits for price to return to or cross its previous start price.

When trailing reentry is enabled, the set uses its target-close price as a new reference. Price must move at least 200 price units in either direction, after which the EA tracks the extreme and waits for a 50 percent retracement.

If a set reaches its target while no other set is active, the complete cycle is reset and Set 1 starts immediately.

SYNTHETIC SELL AND DELAYED STOP REENTRY

The EA can close selected profitable BUY and SELL positions together when the configured balance and minimum-profit conditions are satisfied. The original entry price is preserved. After price travels a confirmation distance equal to 2D, the EA places a Stop order at distance D from the original entry price.

Default D values:

Set 1: 40
Set 2: 50
Set 3: 60
Set 4: 70
Set 5: 80

This delayed Stop process is separate from the 200-distance and 50-percent retracement logic used to activate the next set.

RECOMMENDED ENVIRONMENT

Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's exact gold symbol
Chart timeframe: M3
Account type: Hedging
Automated trading: Enabled
Stable VPS or continuously running computer: Recommended

Broker symbol names, price digits, spreads, commissions, execution speed, stop levels and tick values differ. Test the EA with the exact broker environment before live use.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

This is a multi-position hedging and grid-style Expert Advisor. It can hold multiple BUY and SELL positions at the same time. A strong one-directional move can expand floating drawdown and margin usage. Trailing activation can delay exposure growth but does not guarantee survival in every market condition.

The EA does not guarantee profit or capital protection. Backtest results do not guarantee future results. End-of-test forced settlement in a strategy test is not a normal live target close. Stop orders may be rejected, delayed or filled with slippage. Close attempts can fail while the market is closed or when the broker rejects a request.

Use a demo account first. Monitor equity, free margin, margin level, open positions and pending orders. Do not increase lot size to recover a loss. Use only capital you can afford to lose.

The product is provided free of charge. Free distribution does not reduce trading risk.
Рекомендуем также
NEXA Donchian Break
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Donchian Break 1. Обзор продукта NEXA Donchian Break — это автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, который определяет зоны ценового пробоя с помощью канала Дончиана и пытается открывать сделки только при выполнении дополнительных условий технических фильтров. Продукт содержит два стратегических режима с различной структурой фильтрации. Пользователь может самостоятельно изменять входные параметры и сравнивать влияние пробоев канала Дончиана, трендовых фильтров, фильтров объёма, сп
FREE
Wonder Wizard EA
Borja Mayoral Arauz
5 (1)
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully autonomous trading solution designed for major market reversals with integrated self-learning algorithms. Using neural network analysis of historical trades and recent price action over the past month, the EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, optimizing its approach in real-time. User Configuration: To enhance ease of use, input parameters are minimized and structured as follows: Symbols: Comma-separated list of symbols the EA should operate
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Эксперты
Insight Investor: Продвинутый Мультивалютный Бот для Торговли на Форекс Введение В динамичном мире торговли на Форекс наличие правильных инструментов может значительно улучшить ваш опыт. Insight Investor — это продвинутый мультивалютный торговый бот, разработанный для автоматизации и оптимизации ваших торговых операций. Этот экспертный советник использует современные алгоритмы для анализа рыночных условий и исполнения сделок, стремясь обеспечить стабильные результаты при контролируемых рисках. О
NEXA Breakout Velocity
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Breakout Velocity NEXA Breakout Velocity — это автоматическая торговая система, основанная на пробое ценового канала с дополнительной фильтрацией по скорости движения цены (ROC), объёму и управлению риском на основе ATR. Система предназначена для выявления фаз расширения волатильности, когда цена выходит за пределы диапазона при увеличении импульса и торговой активности. Все сигналы рассчитываются только по закрытым барам. Одновременно удерживается только одна позиция на символ. Обзор страт
FREE
CCI Live Tuner MT5
Stefan Bognar
Индикаторы
Каждый трейдер знает этот ритуал: открыть настройки индикатора, изменить число, нажать OK, всмотреться в график, понять, что не то, снова открыть настройки, вернуть как было. CCI Live Tuner кладёт этому конец. Это Commodity Channel Index, который настраивается прямо на графике, в реальном времени . На графике располагается небольшая панель со слайдерами для периода CCI и обоих уровней. Двигаете слайдер — индикатор мгновенно пересчитывается и перерисовывается в фоне, прямо у вас на глазах. Как то
FREE
NEXA Pivot Rebound Basic
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Pivot Rebound Basic 1. Обзор NEXA Pivot Rebound Basic — это торговый советник (Expert Advisor), предназначенный для поиска возможных разворотных точек цены вблизи дневных уровней Pivot (S1 и R1). Советник работает на платформе MetaTrader 5 и оптимизирован для таймфрейма M15. Дневные уровни Pivot рассчитываются на основе максимума, минимума и закрытия предыдущего дня. Эти уровни используются совместно с индикаторами RSI и Stochastic для формирования торговых сигналов. Продукт предназначен дл
NEXA Ha Trend Basic
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA HA Trend Basic – Описание продукта (для MQL5 Market) Обзор NEXA HA Trend Basic — это автоматический торговый эксперт (Expert Advisor), разработанный для снижения рыночного шума с помощью свечей Heiken Ashi и поиска торговых возможностей в направлении текущего тренда. В системе используются индикаторы EMA и Stochastic для оценки направления рынка и зон перекупленности/перепроданности. Принцип работы Алгоритм работы системы включает следующие этапы: Определение направления рынка с помощью с
FREE
Deep Analyst
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Описание Deep Analyst — автоматизированный торговый алгоритм для платформы MetaTrader 5. Эксперт предназначен для анализа ценовых колебаний и оценки параметров волатильности на основе исторических данных торгового инструмента. Алгоритм применяет математическую модель обработки цены, включающую расчет отклонений, сглаживание входных данных и фильтрацию рыночного шума. Торговые сигналы формируются в соответствии с установленными пользователем параметрами. Условия входа определяются сравнением тек
HenGann
Ehsan Kariminasab
Эксперты
Hengann Sq, using artificial intelligence, mathematical algorithms, Fibonacci, 9 Gann and Fibonacci square strategy, which enables us to have win rate of 200% profit per month. Initial investment for minimum capital of $100 to $1000, you be able to adjust the volume, date, hour, day and profit limit. adjustable profit limit in both buy and sell positions. Able to place orders in all time frames from 5 minutes to a week. further adjustment enables you to open the position according your desir
Premium Risk
Batuhan Bozoklu
Утилиты
Premium Risk — это интеллектуальный инструмент управления рисками и открытия сделок, разработанный специально для скальперов. Он автоматически рассчитывает соотношение риск-прибыль (R:R) и сумму риска, основанную на капитале , помогая определить точный объем позиции и лота. С помощью POS-модуля вы можете автоматически отслеживать и управлять сделками. Функция магнит моментально определяет текущую цену и позволяет открывать сделки быстро и точно. Проще говоря, Premium Risk — это профессиональный
Bot DataSource AC
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Бот Bot DataSource AC — инструмент для автоматической торговли разработанный автором на основе индикатора DataSource AC. https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/108132  индикатор  DataSource AC. Бот надо запускать на временном периоде EURUSD H1, именно для данной среды он оптимизирован. Хотя если рассматривать бот как инструмент то вы можете отимизировать бот на любом другом тайм-фрейме и валютной паре. Принцип оптимизации при использовании на H1, следующий: оптимизируем на ценах открытия 3 года
RiskDock Panel MT5
Yurii Salii
Эксперты
RiskDock Panel — это панель ручной торговли для MetaTrader 5. Она помогает трейдеру быстрее подготавливать, открывать и сопровождать сделки прямо с графика, сохраняя основные настройки риска перед глазами. Панель предназначена для ручной торговли. На реальном графике она не генерирует торговые сигналы и не открывает сделки по собственной стратегии. Решение о входе, сопровождении и закрытии позиции принимает трейдер. Основные возможности: - ручное открытие Buy и Sell; - расчет лота по проценту
FREE
High frequency Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Эксперты
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
ValetTrader AUDCAD
Alexandr Samonii
Эксперты
ValetTrader AUDCAD Стабильная торговля вместо погони за быстрым богатством ValetTrader AUDCAD — автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный для последовательной работы с капиталом на длительной дистанции. Его задача — не демонстрировать экстремальную доходность за несколько недель, а искать разумный баланс между прибылью, торговой нагрузкой и уровнем риска. ValetTrader подойдёт тем, кто хочет использовать автоматическую торговлю без постоянного вмешательства, ручной настройки де
Interest Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Эксперты
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Orthrus EA
Lorenzo Lucca
Эксперты
ORTHRUS EA - The Strategic Multi-Head Guardian Professional XAUUSD H1 Trading System for MetaTrader 5 SETFILES (USE THEM IF YOU WANT THE BOT TO WORK WELL):  LOW RISK:  https://www.mediafire.com/file/j3isfycnt3fzzyv/LOW +RISK.set/file HIGHER RISK:  https://www.mediafire.com/file/uir2zr6fwmknwm0/HIGHER +RISK.set/file INTELLIGENT TRADING, NOT GAMBLING ORTHRUS EA is not another high-frequency robot flooding the market with hundreds of trades. This is a precision-engineered trading system wher
FREE
Elliott Wave Pro
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Индикаторы
Elliot Wave Pro is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects Elliott Wave structures (impulse and corrective behavior) and calculates key Fibonacci-based retracement/limit levels from the most recent completed wave. It helps turn wave structure into a tradable setup: enter on the pullback, target Wave 1 , and place your stop beyond the wave high / invalidation level . That gives you a clear risk-to-reward model where a single valid setup can outweigh multiple small losses. In short, it shows w
Gold Edge Guardian EA
Carlos Andres Castrillon Duenas
Эксперты
XAU Edge Guardian XAU Edge Guardian is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The system continuously analyzes market conditions and manages trades according to a structured internal strategy. It is designed to provide disciplined execution, automatic trade management, and controlled exposure without requiring constant manual supervision. Main Features Fully automated trading for XAUUSD. Automatic buy and sell execution. Integrated Stop Loss and Ta
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
MiniFullIndexTrader
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
Эксперты
FA MiniFullIndexTrader: Scalper versátil para índices mini e completos Este Expert Advisor (EA) é uma estratégia de scalping automatizada para MetaTrader 5, otimizada para contratos de índice como WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Ele utiliza rompimentos diários para entradas rápidas, com gerenciamento de risco avançado para proteger o capital. Principais vantagens: Rentável e consistente: Em backtests, gera lucro líquido de até 14.310 pontos com fator de lucro de 1,44 e Sharpe 16,77 (alto retorno p
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Утилиты
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
NEXA Volume Break ADX
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Volume Break ADX NEXA Volume Break ADX is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The EA works on the M30 timeframe and evaluates market conditions using volume expansion, rising ADX, momentum direction, trend alignment, breakout detection, and retest confirmation. The main purpose of this system is to filter technical conditions where price movement is supported by increased volume and strengthening trend conditions. This product does not use DLL files, WebRequest, external authentication
FREE
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Индикаторы
Обзор В быстроменяющемся мире форекса и финансовых рынков быстрое реагирование и точное принятие решений имеют решающее значение. Однако стандартный терминал MetaTrader 5 поддерживает только графики с минимальным временным интервалом в 1 минуту, что ограничивает чувствительность трейдеров к колебаниям рынка. Чтобы решить эту проблему, мы представляем Индикатор свечных графиков на уровне секунд , который позволяет вам легко просматривать и анализировать динамику рынка с интервалами от 1 до 30 сек
Vantis Forex Portfolio Engine
Laureano Echandi Salas
Эксперты
Vantis Engine is a professional‑grade algorithmic trading system designed to capture high‑probability breakout opportunities in liquid markets. It combines: Dynamic asset ranking, volatility and trend filters, macro‑exposure control, professional risk management, modular and transparent architecture. This document explains: How the strategy works. How to configure the system. How each parameter affects performance. How Trading Profiles and Symbol Presets interact. Best practices for traders of
CJ Smart Alpha Genesis AI Connector MT5
Mr Chaiyo Jundaboot
Эксперты
MQL5 Market Description: CJ Smart Alpha Genesis - AI Connector CJ Smart Alpha Genesis - AI Connector MT5 is not just another Expert Advisor; it is your direct gateway to an institutional-grade Quantitative AI and Large Language Model (LLM) ecosystem. Designed for serious investors, prop-firm challengers (e.g., FTMO), and fund managers, this EA acts as a high-speed execution terminal on your MT5, while the heavy lifting—complex machine learning calculations, multi-timeframe matrix analysis, an
Eyes Storm MT5
Vu Tuan Nguyen
Эксперты
Вот перевод описания на русский язык: --- **Описание торгового бота** Торговый бот разработан для работы по рыночным трендам (**следование тренду**) и управления ордерами посредством установки уровней стоп-лосса (SL) и тейк-профита (TP). Он включает следующие продвинутые функции: 1. **Использование модели свечей "Engulfing Candles"**: мощный технический инструмент для определения точек входа на основе динамики цен. 2. **Фильтрация сигналов по тренду**: бот умеет распознавать и фильтровать
FVG In Engulfing EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Эксперты
FVG In Engulfing EA - From Learn to Earn. The zone every trader watches, armed with a trigger you have not seen before: a Fair Value Gap validated only when an engulfing is forged inside its gap. A ZONE EVERYONE KNOWS. A TRIGGER NO ONE ELSE DEMANDS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap - with a minimum gap size and displacement filters of your choice - on a higher timeframe, then requires an engulfing, formed on the timeframes you choose, contained inside that gap. Only a containment above your t
Auto resistance support LINE
Jeong Gyubeom
Утилиты
Название: Auto Multi Support & Resistance Pro - Умные линии поддержки и сопротивления [Описание] Хватит рисовать линии поддержки и сопротивления вручную! Позвольте алгоритму «Auto Multi Support & Resistance Pro» автоматически находить самые точные ключевые уровни для вашего скальпинга и дейтрейдинга. Индикатор идеально оптимизирован для коротких таймфреймов (M1, M5, M15) и высоковолатильных активов, таких как золото (XAUUSD) и индексы, где часто встречаются ложные пробои. [Ключевые особенност
FPX Prop Firm Pass
Maksim Molodkin
Эксперты
FPX Prop Firm Pass — Expert Advisor, заточенный под прохождение челленджей prop-firm (FTMO 1-Step, FundedNext Stellar 1-Step, 5%ERS Bootcamp 1-Step) на real-tick MetaTrader 5. Алгоритм с адаптивным, volatility-scaled управлением риском и детерминированной политикой выхода. Отличие — слой prop-firm защит поверх торговой логики. Три независимых guard'а в реальном времени мониторят счёт и останавливают торговлю в момент, когда какое-либо правило prop-firm **близко** к нарушению: 1. Trailing peak
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
Valtor Four Gate Single
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
LIMITED FREE RELEASE Free for the first 15 days after the official publication date. After the 15-day free period, the planned sales price is USD 100. The price change is performed after the free period and is not an automatic MQL5 schedule. Valtor Four Gate Single is a single-core trend Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines three moving averages, Ichimoku Cloud position and Stochastic confirmation. Orders are opened only after the configured signal conditions are confirmed on a complete
FREE
Gold Cloud Distance Guide
Youn Byeongho
Индикаторы
GOLD CLOUD DISTANCE GUIDE WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES Gold Cloud Distance Guide is a visual analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It shows how far the current price has moved above or below the Ichimoku cloud. The indicator places four reference guides around the cloud: • First Upper Guide — the first distance level above the cloud • First Lower Guide — the first distance level below the cloud • Second Upper Guide — an additional distance level above the first upper guide • Second Lower Guide —
FREE
Bitcoin Weekend Wave Assistant
Youn Byeongho
Индикаторы
Bitcoin Weekend Wave Assistant is a manual chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes completed bars, tracks stochastic extreme zones, and classifies price waves according to user-defined time and absolute price-distance ranges. The indicator does not open, modify, or close trades. All trading decisions remain with the user. Main features - Tracks potential lows in the stochastic oversold zone and potential highs in the overbought zone. - Confirms an extreme when the stochastic main and si
FREE
GoldMaster DualFlow MA
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GoldMaster DualFlow MA GoldMaster DualFlow MA is an Expert Advisor that evaluates two opposing moving-average flow families across multiple internal timeframes. It is designed primarily for XAUUSD research and automated execution. The chart timeframe does not replace the EA's internal timeframe selection. Main functions - Original and opposite MA-flow logic in one Expert Advisor - Default internal timeframes: M3, M5, M10, M25, M50, M55 and H1 - Four configurable moving averages: 60, 120, 180
GoldMaster Single RiskGuard
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GoldMaster Single RiskGuard is a configurable Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The EA operates one directional moving-average flow across selected timeframes. It does not run a simultaneous opposite Twin engine. Entry decisions use configurable MA alignment and spacing conditions across M1, M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1 and H4. Risk and exposure controls include: - Maximum spread filter for new entries - Minimum margin level gate for new entries - Available free-m
GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The EA operates two concurrent strategy engines: • Original engine • Opposite engine Each engine manages six timeframe processes: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30 and H1. Per-timeframe settlements are handled independently, while an additional shared profit target can close all managed positions together. Main features • Concurrent Original and Opposite trad
GoldBox RiskGuard M3
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GoldBox RiskGuard M3 GoldBox RiskGuard M3 is an Expert Advisor built around a price-box breakout process. It combines a capped reverse-position sequence with account-level loss controls and pre-order margin checks. MAIN FEATURES • Price-box breakout or pullback entry mode • Capped reverse-position sequence • Configurable maximum lot and maximum reverse entries • Optional M15 EMA direction and slope filter • Broker-server trading days and entry windows • Cycle profit target and total floating pro
Gold M3 Trend Guide
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
Gold M3 Trend Guide Gold M3 Trend Guide is an automated trend-process Expert Advisor designed for gold symbols on MetaTrader 5. It evaluates the continuous M3 chart process and opens a managed position only when the active direction's four named conditions are satisfied at the same time. Four-condition entry process 1. Trend stage point: movement is measured in fixed 18-price-unit stages. 2. Slow Stochastic 12,5,3: the direction-specific extreme threshold must be satisfied. 3. Bollinger Bands
Valtor ADX 4 Signal Guard
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
# VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe. It evaluates a four-part signal structure and applies an ADX direction and strength guard before entry. ## LAUNCH PRICE USD 49 for the first 7 calendar days after publication. After that launch period, the price will be changed to USD 150. ## 1. WHAT DOES THIS EA DO? The EA checks four technical conditions: 1. Stochastic overbought or oversold condition 2
Valtor Four Gate Multi
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
Price will increase to 250 USD on August 25, 2026. Valtor Four Gate Multi is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe and for hedging accounts. The EA combines a moving-average trend structure, Ichimoku Cloud position and Stochastic confirmation. It manages four sequential trading cores. Core 1 starts first. Each next core becomes eligible only after the preceding core has an actual fill and the configured activation-distance condition has been reached. An eligible core must s
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв