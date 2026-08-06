Az OrderGunF
- Утилиты
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Jose Antonio Valle MaganaThe profession of trader is something I love because once you learn a system, you do not need to be learning and learning new things, but all you have to do is apply the knowledge day by day with more and more discipline. I am an architect by profession and a trader at heart.
- Версия: 9.43
- Обновлено: 6 августа 2026
<b>AZ_OrderGun FREE - 1-Click Trading Panel (Free Version)</b>
The powerful free version of AZ_OrderGun to test the execution speed.
<b>✅ WHAT'S INCLUDED IN FREE?</b>
✓ 4 Instant Entries: Buy SLL / Sell SLH / Buy SLO / Sell SLO
✓ Automatic Lot Size calculation by % Risk
✓ Full Features: Close All, BE All, Close %, Close Pending
✓ 100% Visual and draggable panel
<b>🔒 LIMITED FEATURES IN FREE:</b>
Advanced management features Pend. Send, Mkt. Send, Close Winners and Close Losers are only available in the Full Version.
Perfect to test the system before buying the full version.
<b>👉 Get the FULL Version here:</b> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/valletrading/seller