Az OrderGunF

<b>AZ_OrderGun FREE - 1-Click Trading Panel (Free Version)</b>





The powerful free version of AZ_OrderGun to test the execution speed.





<b>✅ WHAT'S INCLUDED IN FREE?</b>

✓ 4 Instant Entries: Buy SLL / Sell SLH / Buy SLO / Sell SLO

✓ Automatic Lot Size calculation by % Risk

✓ Full Features: Close All, BE All, Close %, Close Pending

✓ 100% Visual and draggable panel





<b>🔒 LIMITED FEATURES IN FREE:</b>

Advanced management features Pend. Send, Mkt. Send, Close Winners and Close Losers are only available in the Full Version.





Perfect to test the system before buying the full version.



