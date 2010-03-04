Apex SMC XAU is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . This EA focuses on detecting institutional liquidity sweeps combined with Change in State of Delivery (CISD) confirmation on the M15 timeframe .

To ensure trade executions align with major market participants, the system features an advanced trend filter utilizing a 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from higher timeframes (H1/H4) , effectively minimizing the risk of trading against the primary trend.

Key Features:

Smart Money Logic: Capitalizes on institutional liquidity hunts ( Liquidity Sweep ) and high-probability structural reversal patterns .

Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter: Integrated H1/H4 EMA 200 filter to guarantee trades are taken in the direction of the major trend .

Structured Risk Management: Built-in Risk-to-Reward Ratio (RRR) calculation (default 1:2) .

Smart Volume & Stops Protection: Automatically normalizes lot sizes and broker stops levels to ensure compatibility across various instruments and account types .

Spread Protection: Configurable maximum spread filter to prevent execution during volatile market conditions .

Recommended Settings & Guidelines:

Trading Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD (Optimized for M15) .

Timeframe: M15 .

Minimum Deposit: Highly flexible (supports dynamic lot adjustments based on available account margin) .

Account Type: Compatible with ECN, Raw, or Standard accounts (Low spread is highly recommended) .