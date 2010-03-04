Launch pricing

Free Demo: Available for testing in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Available for testing in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. 1-month rental: USD 49.

USD 49. 3-month rental: USD 129.

USD 129. Lifetime license — introductory price: USD 499.

The planned regular lifetime price is USD 1099 after the introductory launch period. Existing buyers retain their purchased license and receive future product updates through MQL5 Market.

Important: The free demo can only be used in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. A rental or lifetime license is required for use on an online chart.

Late Lock Gold is an automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold trading on the M15 timeframe.

The EA uses protected internal logic to evaluate market conditions, place orders and manage open positions. Strategy parameters and decision rules are not exposed. No set file, broker profile or manual optimization is required.

The user only needs to select the preferred position-sizing method, attach the EA to a Gold M15 chart and enable automated trading.

Main features

Automated Gold trading on M15

Supports common XAUUSD and GOLD symbol names with broker suffixes

One protected internal configuration

Risk-based position sizing

Optional fixed-lot sizing

Automatic broker volume normalization

Margin verification before submitting an order

Internal stop loss, take profit and Late Lock management

Information panel showing risk and operating status

No DLL files, WebRequest, external indicators or configuration files

No account-number or broker-server licensing

Note: The EA can remain inactive while its internal trading conditions are not satisfied. This is normal behavior and does not indicate an installation problem.

Recommended setup

Symbol: Gold, XAUUSD or the broker's Gold symbol

Gold, XAUUSD or the broker's Gold symbol Timeframe: M15

M15 Sizing mode: Risk-based

Risk-based Default risk: 1%

1% Automated Trading: Enabled

Start with the default settings and evaluate the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

Position sizing

Risk-based sizing is enabled by default. The EA calculates volume from account equity, the selected risk percentage and its protected internal trade parameters.

If the calculated volume is below the broker minimum, the EA can use the minimum supported volume, normally 0.01 lot, after checking available margin.

On a small account, 0.01 lot may produce a higher actual risk than the selected percentage. The information panel displays the estimated actual risk in account currency and as a percentage of equity.

The minimum-lot status is shown in red when estimated actual risk exceeds the selected risk budget. It is shown in green when estimated actual risk remains within that budget.

Risk notice: The 7% input limit is a technical maximum, not a recommended setting. The default risk is 1%.

Fixed-lot sizing

Enable Use_Fixed_Lot to trade with a constant volume. The default fixed volume is 0.01 lot.

Public inputs

Risk_Per_Trade

Risk percentage used for a new entry. Default: 1.0%. Maximum: 7.0%.

Use_Fixed_Lot

Enables fixed-lot position sizing.

Fixed_Lot

Trading volume used in fixed-lot mode. Default: 0.01 lot.

Magic_Number

Unique identifier for Late Lock Gold orders and positions.

Show_Information_Panel

Shows or hides the information panel.

Apply_Chart_Style

Allows the EA to apply its default chart appearance.

2026 real-tick validation

The current version was tested from 1 January 2026 to 23 July 2026 using Every tick based on real ticks, Gold M15, a USD 1,000 initial deposit and the default 1% risk.

Broker environment Tested symbol Net profit Profit factor Relative equity drawdown Trades VT Markets XAUUSD-STD USD 3,763.51 3.05 6.57% 287 Exness XAUUSD USD 4,477.89 3.00 5.11% 294 FP Markets XAUUSD.r USD 3,901.71 2.93 5.89% 292 DBG Markets XAUUSD.G USD 2,785.71 2.92 6.94% 272 GTCGlobalSA-Server 2 XAUUSD USD 3,860.79 2.82 8.89% 285 Tickmill XAUUSD USD 3,021.65 2.46 4.99% 296

These are historical Strategy Tester results, not live-account results. Broker names identify tested data environments and do not represent an endorsement or a guarantee of future performance.

Account-type guidance

For live evaluation, a spread-focused MT5 account may be more suitable than an account with a wider marked-up spread. Account types currently offered by the tested brokers include:

Exness: Raw Spread or Zero

Raw Spread or Zero FP Markets: Raw

Raw Tickmill: Raw

Raw DBG Markets: ECN

Account names, availability and trading conditions depend on the broker entity and the user's region. A raw or ECN account can charge a separate commission.

Tighter advertised spreads do not guarantee lower slippage, lower total cost or results matching a historical test. Compare spread, commission and observed slippage on the exact Gold symbol before live use.

Important information